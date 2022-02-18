NorthEast United 2-1 Bengaluru FC: Player Ratings as Highlanders deal massive blow to Blues' top-four hopes

NorthEast United scored twice in the space of six minutes to overturn a 1-0 deficit and pick up a victory against Bengaluru FC in the ISL earlier tonight.

Cleiton Silva put the Blues ahead with a neat finish in the 66th minute after capitalizing on the Highlanders' indecision in defense. However, Khalid Jamil's side came roaring back through Deshorn Brown's perfectly placed header eight minutes later.

Substitutes Marcelinho and Laldanmawia Ralte then combined to help NorthEast United find the back of the net again soon. Bengaluru FC couldn't muster a response and fell to a second successive defeat.

The result puts Marco Pezzaiuoli's side at risk of failing to qualify for the semi-finals.

Here are the player ratings for both teams:

NorthEast United

Mirshad Michu - 6/10

Michu didn't exude much confidence with his handling, but did pull off a couple of excellent saves off Bruno Ramires and Sunil Chhetri. He should've communicated better with Diallo for Silva's goal.

Provat Lakra - 6/10

Lakra was booked early on but didn't let that affect his defensive game as he made two tackles and looked fairly solid. However, he didn't do much to disturb Bengaluru FC's backline.

Patrick Flottmann - 6/10

Flottmann was excellent in the first half, making some crucial blocks to keep Bengaluru FC at bay. He could do nothing about the goal and was taken off in a bid to freshen up his side's attack.

Zakaria Diallo - 6/10

Diallo was partially at fault for Silva's goal, but was composed and solid at the heart of the NorthEast United defense otherwise.

Joe Zoherliana - 7.5/10

Zoherliana showed Bengaluru FC exactly what they missed in Naorem Roshan Singh's absence. The full-back was a menace throughout the contest and got the assist for Brown's goal.

Zoherliana should've had another assist to his name as well, but Imran Khan headed wide from point-blank range.

Pragyan Gogoi - 6/10

Gogoi also helped NorthEast United in defensive areas, even recording a tackle, but couldn't move his team forward from midfield. He managed just 13 successful passes.

Hernan Santana - 7/10

Santana ensured he helped out his defense and also looked to drive his team forward as always. The Highlanders' midfield general managed five shots (one on target), three key passes and a tackle in a thorough display.

Mohammad Irshad - 6/10

Irshad worked hard defensively, often helping NorthEast United quell the Blues' attacks. However, his side needed a little more from him going forward.

Imran Khan - 5.5/10

Khan should've really scored in the first half, but put his header wide from unmissable range. He faded away in the second 45, but did release Suhair with a good pass that opened up the Bengaluru FC defense.

Deshorn Brown - 6/10

Brown had a mixed outing against the Blues. He scored with a sublime looping header but missed some glorious chances, hitting the crossbar in the first half and skying over from close range at the death.

Brown also won three fouls and made two tackles.

VP Suhair - 7/10

Suhair was once again the hardest working NorthEast United player. He had three shots (one on target) and also won a couple of fouls. The Highlanders forward also recorded three key passes and four tackles, both team-high figures.

Substitutes

Laldanmawia Ralte - 7/10

Ralte came on for Irshad in the 61st minute. He scored the goal that put his side ahead with an instinctive finish on the stretch after Sharma saved Marcelinho's shot.

Jestin George - 6.5/10

George replaced Gogoi in the 70th minute. He shored up their midfield and also played a role in his side's winner.

Tondonba Singh - 6/10

Tondonba Singh replaced Lakra in the 70th minute. He got himself stuck in to help his side hold their lead and see the game out.

Marcelo Pereira - 7/10

Marcelinho replaced Flottmann in the 70th minute. He was generally bright and also played a part in NorthEast United's winner.

The forward went on a brilliant run to release a good shot, which was saved by Sharma, but eventually put in by Ralte.

Gani Nigam - N/A

Nigam came on for Suhair in injury-time and hardly saw the ball.

Edited by Samya Majumdar