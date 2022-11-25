NorthEast United face a daunting task as they prepare to take on Mumbai City FC.

NorthEast United will face Mumbai City FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Friday, November 25.

The hosts are in disarray, having lost their opening six games of the 2022/23 Indian Super League season. Although this fixture could prove to be a mismatch, the Highlanders could use their two-week break to bag their first point of the season.

Des Buckingham's Blues have been brutal in front of goal, finding the back of the net 10 times in their previous two outings. The Islanders could top the league table at the end of this contest if they manage a win or draw against their opponents on Friday.

NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC: Team news

NorthEast's Provat Lakra and Mumbai's Amey Ranawade are ruled out for this encounter, while the return of Jordan Willmar could prove to be a timely boost for Marco Balbul.

NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted lineup

NorthEast United: Arindam Bhattacharya; Joe Zoherliana, Aaron Evans, Michael Jakobsen, Gurjinder Kumar; Romain Philippoteaux, Jon Gaztanaga, Emmanuel Lalchhanchhuaha; Imran Khan, Parthib Gogoi, Jithin MS.

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa; Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Desai; Apuia, Ahmed Jahouh; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh, Pereyra Diaz.

NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC live streaming and telecast details

These two sides will go against each other at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. The match will be broadcast on Star Sports network, while the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC prediction

The hosts might try to demonstrate their spirit after a two-week gap, but Mumbai could trounce their opponents for the third time in a row.

Prediction: NorthEast United 0-5 Mumbai City FC

