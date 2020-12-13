NorthEast United FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC: Player ratings as both sides squander chances | ISL 2020-21

The game between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan will be remembered as a match of lost chances. While the defenses of both sides ensured a 0-0 stalemate, Idrissa Sylla and Lallianzuala Chhangte missed sitters in front of the goal.

Benjamin Lambot and Eli Sabia also came close in set-pieces, but neither of them managed to convert their chances to goals. Both Csaba Laszlo and Gerard Nus will undoubtedly be disappointed with the adverse result but will be encouraged by some of the individual performances as well with Vishal Kaith and VP Suhair impressing.

The result at the Tilak Maidan means that NorthEast United FC remains unbeaten in the six games they have played. Despite dropping points, Gerard Nus will nevertheless be pleased with the performance of his side.

NorthEast United FC player ratings

Gurmeet Singh - 5/10

The youngster didn't have much to do in the first-half apart from a single shot on target. The second-half also was fairly quiet for the NorthEast United FC custodian as he had to deal with an Eli Sabia header on target.

Ashutosh Mehta - 7/10

Mehta replaced Provat Lakra at right full-back and played the entire 90 minutes. The former Mohun Bagan man has effectively cemented his place in the side as the first-choice right-back.

Benjamin Lambot - 8/10

The Belgian was at his best in both attack and defence. In addition to some terrific defensive play, Lambot came close to scoring in the first-half from a corner, which he should have ideally scored.

Dylan Fox - 7.5/10

The Aussie had a good game in central defence alongside Benjamin Lambot. Although he didn't have much impact on set-pieces, Fox managed to hold the defensive fort for NorthEast United FC.

Gurjinder Kumar - 7.5/10

The left-back had a solid game and managed to keep Lalianzauala Chhangte at bay. He played the entire 90 minutes as Provat Lakra stayed on the bench.

Khassa Camara - 8/10

Camara has played every minute of the NorthEast United FC campaign this season and was impressed once again with a strong performance in the heart of midfield. He was named 'Hero of the Match' as well.

Lalengmawia - 8/10

The 20-year-old was handed the captain's armband once again in the absence of Federico Gallego and impressed once again with his leadership and football skills. He played alongside Khassa Camara and managed to keep the likes of Fatkhuloev and Sylvestr at bay.

Luis Machado - 7.5/10

Eyebrows were raised when the Portuguese came off for Kwesi Appiah. Machado wasn't able to replicate his performance against Bengaluru FC but was instrumental in set-pieces and linked-up well with Idrissa Sylla and Ninthoi Meetei in the attack.

Ninthoi Meetei - 6/10

VP Suhair - 8/10

One of the best players on the pitch for NorthEast United FC. PLaying on the left-wing, the 28-year-old came close to scoring in the first-half when his shot was deflected over the crossbar by a Chennaiyin defender. Suhair came close to assisting Idrissa Sylla early in the second half before coming off in the 53rd minute.

Idrissa Sylla - 7.5/10

Substitutes

Rochharzela - 6/10

Came on in the 53rd minute for VP Suhair. He provided the pass of the game for Idrissa Sylla, but the latter failed to convert in a one-on-one with Vishal Kaith.

Chennaiyin FC Player ratings

Edwin Vanspaul of Chennaiyin FC (Image courtesy: ISL)

Vishal Kaith - 8.5/10

The Chennaiyin FC goalkeeper was the best player for Csaba Laszlo's men by a country mile. He made a few impressive saves in the first half, especially from the NorthEast United set-pieces. Kaith denied Idrissa Sylla early on in the second half with a fine right-handed save.

Jerry Lalrinzuala - 8.5/10

The 22-year-old was quite impressive in both defence and attack. If Chennaiyin FC ever came close to scoring, Jerry was one who ensured that he was part of the attack. A strong performance from the youngster.

Memo - 7/10

Despite a few mistakes, the Brazilan central defender had a good match. He also ensured a high-press from the back.

Eli Sabia - 7.5/10

The Chennaiyin FC captain was as solid as ever in central defence and it seemed as though nothing was getting past the Brazilian. Sabia came close to scoring with a header on target that fell straight into the hands of Gurmeet Singh.

Reagan Singh - 7/10

The young right-back had a quiet game in the first-half as VP Suhair played in a much more central position. He managed to thwart attacks, especially from Rochharzela.

Deepak Tangri - 8.5/10

The 21-year-old was the heartbeat of the Chennaiyin FC midfield. Despite playing in a defensive midfield role, Tangri was positive in the sense that he always looked for a forward pass. He also showcased his solidity in defence by keeping the likes of Jakub Sylvestr at bay.

Germanpreet Singh - 7.5/10

A solid performance from Germanpreet in midfield although he was outplayed by Khassa Camara for most of the game. He was partnered in midfield by Deepak Tangri.

Edwin Vanspaul - 6.5/10

The 28-year-old essentially replaced Rafael Crivellaro in the starting XI and gave a good account of himself for the most part. However, he lost out on the majority of his midfield duels to Khassa Camara. Vanspaul's work-rate however, was fairly good even though he failed to convert that into assists or goals.

Lallianzuala Chhangte - 6.5/10

The youngster came close to scoring in the first few minutes and came close a few times in the second half as well. However, the 23-year-old squandered a golden chance when he was one-on-one with Gurmeet Singh, only to put the ball into the stands.

Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev - 6/10

The Tajikistan national team captain showed good composure and pace on the right-wing but simply failed to get past a solid Gurjinder Kumar. The second-half saw Rochharzela keep the 30-year-old at bay.

Jakub Sylvestr - 6/10

The Slovakian was more or less isolated in the first half and had little impact. However, the second-half saw a couple of chances for the 31-year-old.