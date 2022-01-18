NorthEast United FC 0-2 Odisha FC: Player Ratings as Juggernauts pick up comfortable win in ISL 2021-22 clash

Odisha FC romped to a routine 2-0 victory over NorthEast United FC in Match 60 of the 2021-22 ISL season. Daniel Lalhlimpuia and Aridai Cabrera scored inside the first quarter of the game to put the Juggernauts in a comfortable position.

Both teams had chances to score after that, but Kino Garcia's side nullified the Highlanders' threat well to pick up three vital points. The win lifted Odisha FC to fifth in the ISL table, while NorthEast United remain rooted in tenth spot.

On that note, here are the player ratings for both teams:

Ratings of NorthEast United against Odisha FC

Mirshad Michu - 5.5/10

Michu made some standout saves in both halves, particularly from Javi Hernandez. However, it was his blunder that led to Odisha's second goal, which seemingly settled the game.

Gurjinder Kumar - 6/10

Kumar did well on both ends, bombing forward when possible, as he didn't have much to do defensively. He registered one key pass against Odisha FC.

Patrick Flottmann - 6/10

Flottmann desperately tried to rally NorthEast United's defence together, winning some crucial headers. He also completed 87.9% of his passes to try and help his team move forward, but to no avail.

Mashoor Shereef - 6.5/10

Shereef won three tackles, and was the Highlanders' best defender against Odisha FC. However, he could have assisted a struggling Lakra in dealing with Cabrera in the first half.

Provat Lakra - 5/10

Lakra left too much space for Cabrera for both goals. Luckily for him, the winger was taken off early in the second half, and there was visible improvement in the NorthEast United full-back's play. Lakra ended the game with a key pass and two tackles, and also hit the post with a cross-turned-shot.

Hernan Santana - 6.5/10

Santana looked to sit between the centre-backs, but had to start pushing forward with his team needing goals. He did come close with an audacious attempt that thundered back off the top of the crossbar. Santana, though, could've done better in closing Javi Hernandez down for Odisha's second goal.

Sehnaj Singh - 6/10

It was a battling performance from Sehnaj Singh, who tried his best to shield the NorthEast United defence. He made two tackles, and won a foul, but was also booked.

Mohammed Irshad Thaivalappil - 6.5/10

Irshad was one of the Highlanders' biggest threats going forward. He recovered from a nervy start to grow into the game, worrying Odisha FC goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh twice in the second half.

Imran Khan - 6.5/10

Khan was a constant threat going forward for NorthEast United, recording two key passes. However, his final product lacked incision at times, which his side dearly needed on the night.

Lalkhawpuimawia - 5/10

He scuffed a chance to open the scoring before skying one to draw his team level with Odisha FC. Lalkhawpuimawia's day ended in the first half, though, and few could have argued with the decision to haul him off.

VP Suhair - 6/10

Suhair tried hard to bring the Highlanders into the game, laying out a team-high four key passes. However, they failed to make those count as they fell to yet another defeat.

NorthEast United Substitutes

Laldanmawia Ralte - 6/10

Ralte replaced Lalkhawpuimawia at half-time. He was a better presence up front, and also scored late on, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Manvir Singh - 5.5/10

Singh replaced Sehnaj Singh in the 77th minute, but lacked composure going forward as his side looked for a goal.

Jestin George - N/A

George replaced Irshad in injury time, but didn't get too many touches on the ball.

