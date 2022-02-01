NorthEast United FC 0 - 5 Hyderabad FC - 4 Things we learned

In match number 77 of the Indian Super League season 2021-22, Hyderabad FC defeated NorthEast United FC 5-0 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Monday.

League leaders Hyderabad FC came into the game in search of three points to solidify their spot at the top of the table. Meanwhile, the Highlanders, who were 10th in the points table, went into the game desperately in search of three points. Today, three points would have helped the Highlanders close the gap with FC Goa, who were ninth in the points table.

The match started brilliantly for the Nizams as they took the lead in the third minute from a Bartholomew Ogbeche acrobatic attempt from inside the box. Hyderabad FC took control of the game after scoring the early goal.

NorthEast United FC did try hard to get an equalizer but failed to convert the few chances that came their way. But Akash Mishra doubled Hyderabad FC's lead in the 45+3rd minute.

The second half started with the Nizams being more aggressive than the first half. As a result, NorthEast United FC committed a lot of fouls early on in the second half. Bartholomew scored his second and Hyderabad FC's third of the night in the 60th minute.

Nikhil Poojari and Edu Garcia scored in the 84th and 88th minutes, respectively, to make it a 5-star performance for the Nizams.

With the victory today, Hyderabad FC solidified their position at the top of the table and built a four-point lead at the top of the table.

On that note, let us take a look at four things we learned from today's game.

#4 Injuries and Suspension Hamper Northeast United FC

The Highlanders missed their talisman Deshorn Brown today (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

NorthEast United were without two of their main stars today. They missed their highest goalscorer Deshorn Brown due to medical reasons. The Highlanders also played without their Spanish midfielder Hernan Santana, who was suspended for the game today.

Deshorn Brown and Hernan Santana have been the best players for NorthEast United FC. Hernan's presence in midfield and defense has been crucial for the Highlanders.

Playing without their two leading foreign players, NorthEast United FC struggled today.

#3 NorthEast United FC have massive issues in defense

Lakra was poor in defense today (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

The Highlanders have conceded 33 goals this season, making them the team to concede the highest number of goals this season. They have conceded at least five more goals than the team that have conceded the second-most goals.

Their defensive organization has been the main reason for such a poor defensive record.

NorthEast United FC signed Zakaria Diallo in an attempt to solidify the defense. But the French-Senegalese hasn't been able to rectify the Highlanders' woes in defense.

Today NorthEast United FC had Patrick Flottmann and Zakaria Diallo in central defense with Provat Lakra and Gurjinder Kumar as the wing-backs.

The Nizams scored five past the Highlanders defense for the second time this season.

Khalid Jamil needs to work on his defense if he wants to finish the season in a respectable position.

#2 Hyderabad FC FC showcases brilliant football

Manolo has been able to display brilliant football with Hyderabad FC (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

This is something we have mentioned many times this season, and we will probably continue to do so if the Nizams continue to play such a brand of football.

Hyderabad FC took the lead in the third minute, and there was no looking back for Manolo Marquez's team. The way they kept up the tempo even after going two or three goals up is something that is praiseworthy.

The changes that Manolo Marquez made today worked very well.

Hyderabad FC's wingers and wing-backs have been fantastic, which has been their main strength this season.

#1 Bartholomew Ogbeche becomes the highest goalscorer in ISL

Ogbeche is the highest goalscorer in the ISL (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a brace today to become the highest goalscorer in the history of the ISL. Today, his brace took his overall tally of ISL goals to 49, which is one more than Coro and Sunil Chhetri.

Ogbeche also took much fewer minutes to reach the goals tally.

He is also the highest goal scorer in the league this season, with 14 goals.

It was a special moment for Ogbeche as he reached the remarkable feat against NorthEast United FC. It is the club that first introduced him to India and the Indian Super League.

