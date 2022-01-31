NorthEast United FC 0-5 Hyderabad FC: Player ratings as Nizams run riot in one-sided affair

Hyderabad FC thumped NorthEast United FC 5-0 in their ISL encounter earlier tonight (January 31).

The red-hot Bartholomew Ogbeche opened the scoring for the Nizams just three minutes in after Joao Victor's header had hit the post. Akash Mishra then doubled the advantage in first-half injury-time.

Ogbeche scored again in the second half after a Highlanders' mix-up in the box. Khalid Jamil's men thought they had a goal back when VP Suhair sent a bullet into the bottom corner, but it was ruled out for offside.

Nikhil Poojari then scored again for Hyderabad FC to make it 4-0 before substitute Edu Garcia coolly slotted home late on to wrap up the win.

Hyderabad FC @HydFCOfficial 𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 in Fatorda and the boys bring home all three points, 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧!



wins in a row, a record-breaking goal and the lead at the top of the



A good nights work...



#NEUHFC #ThisIsOurGame #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC 𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 in Fatorda and the boys bring home all three points, 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧!wins in a row, a record-breaking goal and the lead at the top of the @IndSuperLeague extended.A good nights work... 😍 𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 in Fatorda and the boys bring home all three points, 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧!3⃣ wins in a row, a record-breaking goal and the lead at the top of the @IndSuperLeague extended. A good nights work... 💪#NEUHFC #ThisIsOurGame #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC https://t.co/9gQLwdJEs3

Here are the player ratings for both teams:

NorthEast United

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury - 5.5/10

Chowdhury could've probably done better for the third goal but was helpless for the other four as Hyderabad FC ran riot.

Gurjinder Kumar - 5.5/10

Kumar struggled to deal with Nikhil Poojari all night and was often left wanting defensively. He also couldn't contribute much offensively, with Asish Rai shutting him down with great effect.

Zakaria Diallo - 5.5/10

Diallo had a half-decent chance to score in the first half but put his effort wide from a narrow angle. He was absent for the fifth goal and cut a frustrated figure on a disappointing night.

Patrick Flottmann - 6/10

Flottmann tried hard to keep NorthEast United from falling apart with a number of crucial blocks and interceptions in the first half. However, he gave Javier Siverio too much time and space for the fifth goal.

Provat Lakra - 6/10

Lakra dealt fairly well with Aniket Jadhav in the first half though he did get beaten on a couple of occasions. He was taken off at half-time with NorthEast United trailing by two goals.

Sehnaj Singh - 6/10

Sehnaj Singh put in a battling performance from midfield for NorthEast United. He often helped his defense out to keep the score at 1-0 for much of the first half, managing a tackle and completing 70% of his passes.

Mohammad Irshad Thaivalappil - 6/10

Irshad allowed Mishra to get past him easily for Hyderabad FC's second goal. He did get a shot on target, but simply didn't have much of an impact going forward.

Imran Khan - 5/10

Khan had almost no impact on the game offensively, despite switching between the wings. He had no shots or key passes in an anonymous outing against Hyderabad FC.

Marco Sahanek - 6/10

Sahanek was NorthEast United's creative force, laying out three key passes for his teammates. He also had a shot on target but didn't put in a consistent enough performance to worry the Nizams.

NorthEast United FC @NEUtdFC



#NEUHFC #StrongerAsOne #TogetherWeAreInfinite 67' Sahanek with the run on the left and finds Marcelinho inside the box but HFC defends keeps it out 67' Sahanek with the run on the left and finds Marcelinho inside the box but HFC defends keeps it out #NEUHFC #StrongerAsOne #TogetherWeAreInfinite

VP Suhair - 6/10

Suhair put in yet another hardworking performance and had an excellent goal rightly ruled out for offside. He was well marshaled by the Hyderabad FC defense and had just one shot on target all night to show for his efforts.

Indian Super League @IndSuperLeague | #NEUHFC



VP Suhair converts from a rebound off the post, but the referee overturns the decision as the player was offside.



NEU 0-3 HFC



#HeroISL #LetsFootball 71' GOAL DISALLOWEDVP Suhair converts from a rebound off the post, but the referee overturns the decision as the player was offside.NEU 0-3 HFC 71' GOAL DISALLOWED ❌ | #NEUHFC VP Suhair converts from a rebound off the post, but the referee overturns the decision as the player was offside.NEU 0-3 HFC#HeroISL #LetsFootball

Marcelo Pereira - 6/10

Marcelinho was often left isolated with his teammates failing to find him or get on the end of his passes on multiple occasions. He did manage two key passes but had no shots on target in a frustrating night.

NorthEast United Substitutes

Gani Nigam - 5.5/10

Nigam replaced Khan at the start of the second half. He didn't have much of an impact offensively and just didn't close Poojari down for the fourth goal.

Joe Zoherliana - 6/10

Zoherliana came on for Lakra at half-time. He didn't do much in the time he was on the pitch aside from a few encouraging runs.

Pragyan Gogoi - 6/10

Gogoi replaced Sehnaj Singh in the 65th minute. His effort, which thundered back of the crossbar in the build-up to Suhair's disallowed goal, was his side's brightest moment of the game.

Tondonba Singh - 6/10

Tondonba Singh replaced Gurjinder Kumar in the 75th minute. He was lucky to go unpunished after slipping and giving Mohammad Yasir the ball in a promising position.

Mashoor Shereef - N/A

Shereef came on for Irshad in the 86th minute. He didn't get many touches on the ball to make an impact.

Hyderabad FC's Aniket Jadhav and NorthEast United's Zakaria Diallo go for the ball. [Credits: ISL]

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani - 7/10

Kattimani had hardly anything to do against NorthEast United and added a relatively simple clean sheet to his name.

Akash Mishra - 7.5/10

Mishra continues to impress in the Hyderabad FC defense. His fantastic movement to score the second goal apart, he was a constant threat going forward. Mishra also defended extremely well in yet another splendid outing.

Juan Fernandez - 7/10

Fernandez made a couple of key blocks but had a routine outing otherwise.

Nim Dorjee Tamang - 7/10

Tamang was very rarely disturbed by the NorthEast United attack, making one tackle and completing 73.1% of his attempted passes.

Asish Rai - 7.5/10

Rai started the game slowly but grew into it very quickly with his side in the driving seat. He should've had an assist after some excellent link-up play with Chakrabarti but Joel Chianese sent his shot wide. Rai managed two key passes, two tackles and won two fouls.

Joel Chianese - 7.5/10

Chianese was involved in each of Hyderabad FC's first three goals. His early cross was headed onto the post before Ogbeche converted the rebound. Chianese then got the assist for Mishra's header and contributed a header of his own for Ogbeche's second goal.

He missed a glorious chance to score in the second half, but all in all, it was an excellent performance by the Australian.

Joao Victor - 7/10

Victor's header led to the first goal and he then sat back to initiate play from deep in midfield. He recorded one key pass, a tackle and completed 84% of his passes in a decent night's work.

Souvik Chakrabarti - 7/10

Chakrabarti dug in to nullify NorthEast United's midfield and was often in the right positions to stop their moves. His passing was excellent as well, with the ball over the top to Chianese for the third goal standing out. He also recorded a key pass and won a foul.

Nikhil Poojari - 8/10

Poojari was one of Hyderabad FC's biggest threats, constantly taking on the Highlanders backline with great success. His crowning moment was a beautiful outside-of-the-box strike to score late in the game and he also managed to win four fouls and lay on two key passes.

Aniket Jadhav - 6/10

Jadhav constantly looked to attack the NorthEast United backline but was well-dealt with initially by Lakra. He faded away a little in the second half, ending the game with a shot on target and a key pass.

Bartholomew Ogbeche - 8/10

Ogbeche showed incredible poacher's instincts and was the first to react for both of his goals. His first was an acrobatic volley that flew past Chowdhury in goal. The second goal was quite scrappy, but he and Hyderabad FC won't mind it at all.

Hyderabad FC @HydFCOfficial Goals in games!



Bartholomew Ogbeche is now the sole top goalscorer in the history of the



తగ్గేదే లే



#ThisIsOurGame #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC Goals ingames!Bartholomew Ogbeche is now the sole top goalscorer in the history of the @IndSuperLeague తగ్గేదే లే 4⃣9⃣ Goals in 7⃣0⃣ games!🇳🇬 Bartholomew Ogbeche is now the sole top goalscorer in the history of the @IndSuperLeague.తగ్గేదే లే 🔥#ThisIsOurGame #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC https://t.co/b9vPWugllK

Hyderabad FC Substitutes

Seityasen Singh - 6/10

Seityasen Singh replaced Jadhav in the 68th minute. He had a couple of bright moments and looked energetic throughout.

Sahil Tavora - 7/10

Tavora came on for Chakrabarti in the 76th minute. He got the assist for Poojari's goal after an excellent run and well-weighted pass.

Javier Siverio - 7/10

Siverio replaced Ogbeche in the 76th minute. He too got an assist, setting up Edu Garcia with a neat pass to make it 5-0.

Mohammad Yasir - 6/10

Yasir came on for Poojari in the 85th minute. He made a couple of good runs but lacked a good final product.

Edu Garcia - 7/10

Garcia replaced Chianese for the final five minutes of regulation time. He scored his side's fifth goal with an excellent finish, nutmegging Chowdhury from Siverio's pass.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by S Chowdhury