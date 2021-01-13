NorthEast United FC 1-1 Bengaluru FC: Player Ratings as both sides continue their winless streak

NorthEast United FC shared the spoils with Bengaluru FC in their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) encounter as the match ended in a 1-1 draw at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. Bengaluru FC remained at the sixth spot while NorthEast United FC stayed put at the seventh position.

The Highlanders took the lead in the 27th minute when Luis Machado struck the ball into the far post with a grounded shot. In the 49th minute, Rahul Bheke equalized for Bengaluru FC as his long-range effort wasn't dealt properly by NorthEast United FC's goalkeeper.

Here are the player ratings from the match.

NorthEast United FC Player Ratings

Gurmeet Singh - 5/10

Gurmeet produced a good save in the first half when he held on to Cleiton Silva's venomous shot. However, his howler after the break led to Bengaluru FC's equalizer.

Dylan Fox - 8.5/10

Fox played brilliantly at center-back and made timely sliding tackles and clearances. A good match overall for him.

Advertisement

Benjamin Lambot - 8/10

Lambot put in a good shift at the back, partnering Fox. He also troubled Bengaluru FC with his long balls.

Ashutosh Mehta - 6/10

Mehta had trouble dealing with the likes of Sunil Chhetri and Parag Shrivas. Offensively, he couldn't contribute much.

Gurjinder Kumar - 6.5/10

Gurjinder came up with timely interceptions for his side and nipped a few Bengaluru FC attacks in the bud.

Khassa Camara - 9/10

Camara was like a tank in the midfield, winning loose balls and clearing them to avert the danger.

Lalengmawia - 8.5/10

Covered every blade of grass and kept things under control 🏃🧠



📽️ Here is Lalengmawia's Hero of the Match performance in #NEUBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/RbvGCuIBJ6 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 12, 2021

Lalengmawia kept things in control, dispossessing Bengaluru FC players to regain possession and won duels with the likes of Chhetri and Paartalu on numerous occasions.

Federico Gallego - 9/10

Federico Gallego produced a stellar performance for NorthEast United FC against Bengaluru FC (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Advertisement

Gallego won the ball from Dimas Delgado to initiate a counter-attack. He later squared the ball for Machado, who in turn scored for NorthEast United FC. A great shift overall for him.

Luis Machado - 9/10

Machado's dribbling skills and trickery troubled Bengaluru FC full-backs. He also registered a goal by smashing the ball past Gurpreet from a tight angle.

Rochharzela - 8/10

Rochharzela laid off a cross for Suhair to head in the 36th minute, but the latter missed the target from very close. Rochharzela was another one of the better performers from the match.

VP Suhair - 6/10

Suhair looked uncomfortable playing in the centre as opposed to the wings. He missed some gilt-edged chances for his side to score more goals.