NorthEast United FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC: Player Ratings for the Highlanders| ISL 2023-24

NorthEast United FC started their ISL 2023-24 campaign by losing to last season's league shield winners, Mumbai City FC, in Guwahati today (September 24).

The Highlanders wished to start the season on a high and not repeat last season's performances. The Islanders wished to begin their season with a victory and managed to do that.

The match started with Mumbai City FC scoring the first goal in the 26th minute courtesy of a Jorge Pereyra Diaz strike. The Highlanders equalized in the 32nd minute, with Parthib Gogoi scoring a wonder goal from the edge of the box.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz scored his second goal of the game in the 38th minute to give Mumbai City FC the lead. The scoreboard at halftime read 2-1 in favor of the visitors.

NorthEast United FC started the second half with more attacking intent. Mumbai City FC kept up with their calm, composed manner and tried creating more chances. Mumbai City FC did score again from a corner, but the goal was disallowed.

Neither side managed to score in the second half, and the scoreboard at full time read 2-1 in favor of Mumbai City FC.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for NorthEast United FC.

NorthEast United FC

Mirshad(5): Mirshad made a huge blunder in the 44th minute but was lucky to not concede from the blunder.

Dinesh Singh (5.5): Dinesh had a quiet game and couldn't help his side much in attack. He was occupied with defense.

Yaser Hamed (5.5): Yasir should have done better during the second goal Mumbai City FC conceded. He had a tough time dealing with Diaz.

Asheer Akhtar (6): Asheer had a decent game but could have done better during the goals NorthEast United conceded.

Tondonba Singh (5): Tondonba didn’t have the best of games as he was beaten by Chhangte on multiple occasions.

Md Ali (6): Md Ali started the game brilliantly but failed to continue his tempo throughout the game.

Romain Philippoteaux (5.5): Romain had a rare poor game today. He wasn’t effective in controlling the midfield.

Phalguni had a decent game today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Phalguni Singh (6.5): The influential Manipuri midfielder played the game despite losing his father earlier today. He had a decent game.

Nestor Albiach (6): Nestor tried his best to score. He linked up well with Parthib and Phalguni and managed to create some chances for the Highlanders.

Manvir Singh (5): Manvir didn’t have the best of games and wasn’t effective much. He was substituted early in the second half.

Parthib Gogoi (7.5): Parthib scored a brilliant curler from the edge of the box in the 32nd minute to equal the scores. He was the best player for NorthEast United FC today. He troubled Mumbai City FC with his movement and footwork.

Substitutes

Ibson Melo (5): Ibson came on in the second half but failed to make an impact in the game. He couldn't trouble Nawaz.

Pragyan Gogoi(5): Pragyan replaced Manvir in the second half for NorthEast United FC; he had a few attempts at goal but overall failed to impact the game.

Redeem Tlang (5): Redeem replaced Parthib in the second half and wasn't able to replicate Parthib's influence and effect on the pitch.