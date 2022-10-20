NorthEast United FC 1-3 East Bengal: 3 things we learned | ISL 2022-23

East Bengal picked up their first win of the 2022-23 ISL season with a 3-1 thumping of NorthEast United in Guwahati on Thursday (October 20).

Cleiton Silva put the Red and Gold Brigade ahead after 10 minutes following an error by Mohammed Irshad. Charalambos Kyriakou then doubled his side's lead from VP Suhair's lay-off just seven minutes into the second half.

Jordan O'Doherty added his first goal of the season in the 84th minute following a superb breakaway on the counter by East Bengal. Matt Derbyshire got a late consolation for NorthEast United, who were thoroughly beaten on the night in front of their supporters.

Here are three things we learned from an entertaining contest at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium:

#1 Errors and a lack of identity cost NorthEast United once again

Unlike their most recent seasons, there has been more positivity in NorthEast United's football on the pitch. Their recruitments in the transfer market have been better and they have looked to pass the ball around more.

However, the Highlanders will never see the fruit born by their off-field efforts if they continue to make rookie errors in every game.

They lost their concentration from a corner against Bengaluru FC in a game they dominated. The team then gifted a goal and a penalty away to Hyderabad FC, who did enough damage without a helping hand itself.

Against East Bengal, Mohammed Irshad gave the ball away on the left side of his own box. It reached Cleiton Silva and he easily beat Arindam Bhattacharya, who failed to protect his near post. The goalkeeper made an even poorer effort to stop Jordan O'Doherty's effort in the second half.

In addition to their errors, NorthEast United simply lacked any kind of tempo with their passing and movement.

Marco Balbul's men have some excellent passers and managed to complete 80% of their attempted passes in this game. However, they were often sluggish sideways or backwards attempts.

When they got into the final third, it ultimately ended up being in the wider areas rather than the central ones. This saw them whip 29 crosses into the box, but only four were successful.

The Highlanders still don't seem to know what their ideal playing style is. Until they figure it out, they're unlikely to win games, even in front of their home crowd.

#2 A tale of two strikers and two gilt-edged chances

Cleiton Silva was arguably East Bengal's best player across their first two ISL 2022-23 games, though he had his share of poor shots and decisions. The forward got a goal and generally dropped deep to link up with his other players in those two matches.

Silva brought those elements into play in incredible fashion against NorthEast United. With a little bit of anticipation and good fortune, he scored his side's opening goal with a side-footed finish. He misplaced just five passes all game and worked well with VP Suhair.

Silva's counterpart on Thursday, Matt Derbyshire, meanwhile, has endured a largely frustrating start to his debut ISL season. The Highlanders simply haven't provided the Englishman with enough opportunities and he had just one shot on target across his first two games.

Derbyshire received a golden chance to break his duck in the first half against East Bengal with his team trailing 1-0. However, his overpowered shot cannonned back off the crossbar with virtually the entire goal there for the taking and the goalkeeper on the turf.

The striker eventually got his goal with an expert header late in the game, but that was merely a consolation. Had he scored to make it 1-1 in the first half, just when NorthEast United were on the ascendancy, the game may have had a very different outlook.

#3 East Bengal finally get a win on the board

Stephen Constantine's impact on East Bengal was quite evident in their first two matches of this ISL season.

Similar to last season, the Red and Gold Brigade haven't exactly enjoyed much possession this time around. They recorded only 39% possession against NorthEast United. However, their effectiveness with the ball at their feet has improved tremendously.

VP Suhair and Cleiton Silva have quickly established a partnership upfront, while Jerry Lalrinzuala has looked like a solid addition so far.

Constantine's bold move to make four changes to his XI for the trip to NorthEast United from the last game also paid rich dividends. Naorem Mahesh Singh got the assist for Silva's goal, while Charalambos Kyriakou scored the all-important second goal. Sarthak Golui and Thongkhosiem Haokip had their moments as well.

All of this led to East Bengal getting their first points on the board after defeats against Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa. They deserved the 3-1 win against NorthEast United and can look forward to their much-awaited derby fixture against ATK Mohun Bagan with renewed vigor.

