NorthEast United FC 2 - 0 SC East Bengal: Player Ratings as the Highlanders edge towards top of the table | ISL 2020-21

NorthEast United FC ran out 2-0 winners against SC East Bengal in Match 17 of the ISL, as the newest team in the competition continued to draw a blank. With the win, NorthEast United continued their upward mobility in the table.

Here is how players from both teams fared today.

NorthEast United Player Ratings

Gurmeet - 6/10

Gurmeet was not tested to a great extent by the East Bengal attack. He still made a couple of good saves when he was called into action in the second half. He saved a stinger of a shot from Anthony Pilkington, and did what was expected of him.

Ashutosh Mehta - 6/10

Ashutosh Mehta was lucky that a penalty was not given against his tackle on Jacques Maghoma in the first half. Had the referee spotted the foul, the result of the game might have been different. He was rightly taken off at half-time by coach Gerard Nus, and was replaced by Provat Lakra.

Mashoor Shereef - 6.5/10

Shereef had an all-action display in the first half, and fulfilled the defensive responsibilities that he was given. He was substituted in the second half in what was a tactical change by Gerard Nus. The Spaniard will be happy with the performances of his player.

Benjamin Lambot - 7.5/10

Lambot was the best defender for NorthEast United FC on the day. He routinely also drove forward with the ball whenever he had the opportunity and space in front of him. Lambot will be an important player for NorthEast United FC this season. With him in the team, NorthEast United will always be defensively solid.

Gurjinder Kumar - 7/10

Kumar was once counted among the best defenders in the country, and today's performance showed why. He was composed in defence, and his distribution was also on point.

Lalengmawia - 7.5/10

The youngster has continued to show why he is counted as one of the best young midfielders in the country. Part of the 2017 U-17 squad, Lalengmawia is finally getting consistent game-time in the ISL. Today's display was all about maintaining the tempo of the play in front of him, and he did that successfully.

Khassa Camara - 6/10

Camara was composed in possession and good at distributing the ball. More can be expected from Camara as the tournament progresses.

Luis Machado - 7/10

Machado is exciting on the ball whenever he gets hold of it. He displayed that once again with his performance today. In particular, Machado is good at driving past opponents with the ball at his feet. He was the catalyst for all the positive offensive actions for NorthEast United today.

Ninthoinganba Meetei - 8/10

Ninthoi is a rising star on the right flank for NorthEast United, and ran tirelessly the entire game. He was skilful, persistent, and never gave up on any cause. Most importantly, he helped out in defensive actions. Ninthoi will continue to be an asset for Gerard Nus as the tournament continues.

Idrissa Sylla - 6.5/10

Sylla was at the centre of the action when the first goal for NorthEast United FC went in. Even though it was an own goal, it was important for him to be present in the position. He put in a performance that his coach would appreciate.

Kwesi Appiah - 7/10

Appiah's main contribution on the day was with his link-up play. Even though he did not score, he was a dangerous presence on the pitch.

Substitutes -

Rochharzela - 6.5/10

Rochharzela scored the second goal for NorthEast United. His energetic performances would have caught the eye of coach Gerard Nus. He may be in line for a starting position soon enough.

Suhair V - 7/10

Suhair provided the assist for the second goal, and did little wrong when he was brought on to the pitch.

SC East Bengal Player Ratings

Debjit Majumder - 6/10

Majumder was helpless in the goals that his team conceded today, and was not directly at fault for any of them. He did make a couple of good saves though. As the East Bengal keeper, he will have a lot more saves to make this season.

Scott Neville - 7/10

Neville did his job well, and was unfortunate to have ended up on the losing side today. As the games go on, he will be a crucial player for SC East Bengal.

Mohamed Irshad - 6.5/10

Irshad was hasty in a lot of moments today. He was otherwise defensively solid.

Narayan Das - 6.5/10

The former India left-back had a decent game, but needed to do more in terms of attacking input. Das can do better, as he has shown on multiple occasions in the past.

Sehnaj Singh - 6/10

Sehnaj Singh got a much-deserved start, owing to his performances as a substitute this season. He did not do much wrong today. He could, however, work on the timing of his tackles.

Surchandra Singh - 6/10

Surchandra was unfortunate to give away the first goal in the match today, as an own-goal went off his foot. He otherwise had a good defensive performance, and will improve as the league goes on.

Wahengbam Luwang - 5/10

There was not a lot to write home about Luwang's performance today. He needs to step up if he is to assure his place in the team as a starter.

Matti Steinmann - 6.5/10

Steinmann is normally a lot more assured on the ball than he was today. But he would not look back at his performance with fondness. Steinmann should be expected to bounce back in the next game.

Jacques Maghoma - 7.5/10

Along with Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma was arguably SC East Bengal's best player of the day. He was unfortunate to not have been given a penalty early in the first half. If he was, the result of the match might have been different.

Anthony Pilkington - 7/10

Pilkington had his best match of the ISL so far, and routinely troubled the NorthEast United FC defence. If he keeps up this level of performances, a goal is not far away for the former Norwich City man.

Balwant Singh - 6/10

Balwant Singh was substituted in the second half, and fulfilled the role that he was given. He ran tirelessly, but did not get the service he needed to cap his good performances off with a goal.

Substitutes -

CK Vineeth - 6.5/10

Vineeth linked up well with Anthony Pilkington in the second half after he came on to the pitch, and his performance may well have earned him a starting spot in the next ISL match.

