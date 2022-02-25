NorthEast United FC 2-3 Jamshedpur FC: Player Ratings as Red Miners inch closer to sealing top-four finish

Jamshedpur FC edged NorthEast United FC 3-2 in an ISL thriller earlier tonight (February 25).

Seminlen Doungel put the Red Miners ahead in the first half with a solid header before Greg Stewart doubled their lead with a delightful chip over the keeper. However, the Highlanders hit back with two goals in two minutes through substitutes Laldanmawia Ralte and Marcelinho.

Following a flurry of attacks on both ends, Jamshedpur FC sealed the win with Jordan Murray hooking the ball into the bottom corner. The victory means Owen Coyle's side need just one point from their remaining three matches to secure a top-four finish.

Here are the player ratings from the contest:

NorthEast United

Mirshad Michu - 5/10

Michu looked indecisive for much of the game and was lucky not to concede at least one penalty, if not two. He was beaten at his near post for the first goal and remained static instead of charging for the second.

Gurjinder Kumar - 6/10

Kumar was too narrow for Jamshedpur FC's first goal, allowing Doungel to creep in at the back-post. He improved from thereon to end with a tackle, three interceptions and a key pass.

Zakaria Diallo - 6.5/10

Diallo was solid for most of the match and none of the goals NorthEast United conceded were really his fault. He made a team-high four interceptions and won an impressive 15 of 19 duels, while also completing all five of his dribbles.

Mashoor Shereef - 6/10

Shereef was reasonably tidy with his passing but was beaten far too easily by Stewart for Jamshedpur FC's second goal. He won only three of his seven duels but made four clearances and three interceptions.

Pragyan Gogoi - 6.5/10

Gogoi laid out a defense-splitting pass to bring NorthEast United level after enduring a tepid first half. He improved after the goal and also helped out defensively, making three interceptions.

Hernan Santana - 6/10

Santana's influence in the match grew after his side came back from behind to level things up. However, he still didn't enjoy a particularly great outing on a rare off-day.

Mohammad Irshad - 5.5/10

Irshad did a decent job defensively but his ball progression left a lot to be desired. He was hauled off at half-time with his side chasing the match.

Marco Sahanek - 5.5/10

Sahanek simply couldn't influence the match for NorthEast United going forward and was sacrificed at half-time.

Imran Khan - 6/10

Apart from providing a key pass, Khan's activity in this match was limited as Jamshedpur FC shut him down with relative ease.

Joe Zoherliana - 6/10

Zoherliana worked hard once again and held his own in defense, but didn't really contribute much going forward.

Deshorn Brown - 5.5/10

You have to feel for Brown, who simply didn't receive sufficient service from NorthEast United. He wasn't helped by his own poor touches either, as he attempted no shots and completed zero dribbles in a disjointed display.

Substitutes

Marcelo Pereira - 8/10

Marcelinho came on for Marco Sahanek at half-time. He had an incredible impact on the game to bring NorthEast United back into the game. His shot was poorly dealt with by Rehenesh and Ralte pounced to score. Marcelinho then latched on to a brilliant through ball to round the keeper and score one of his own.

Laldanmawia Ralte - 7/10

Ralte replaced Irshad at half-time. His eye for goal was on display once again as he pounced on a Jamshedpur FC mistake to score.

Gani Nigam - N/A

Nigam came on for Gogoi in the 89th minute. He didn't get too many touches on the ball for NorthEast United during his brief stint on the pitch.

Lalkhawpuimawia - N/A

Lalkhawpuimawia replaced Shereef in injury-time and had no time to impact the match.

