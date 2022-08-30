NorthEast United FC close to rope in Yannick Boli

NorthEast United FC is on the cusp of snapping up Ivory Coast international Yannick Boli. A source close to the development confirmed that the player is close to signing a one-year deal with the club. The signing may be announced by the club very soon.

Yannick Boli was the highest goalscorer in the Russian second division

Boll started his career with Paris Saint-Germain and was a part of their reserve squad until 2007. He was promoted to the senior team in the 2007-08 season. Afterward, he played for several European clubs like AC Le Havre, Nimes Olympique, Chern Burgas, Zorya Lugansk, and Anzhi.

He played 13 matches in Ligue 1 but failed to score a single goal. In 2017, he moved to Chinese Super League club DL Yifang. But due to fitness problems, he failed to make an appearance for them.

He then represented Colorado in the MLS, where he played 17 matches, scoring two goals. He was with Port FC after that He played 16 matches for them, scoring 4 goals. In the 14-15 season, while playing for Anzhi, he won the Golden boot in the Russian second division.

Yannick Boli also represented his national team. He has played a single match for the Ivory Coast National team.

Arindam Bhattacharjee formally signs for NorthEast United FC

Following a forgettable 2021-22 season, the Highlanders are aiming high this time around. Arindam Bhattacharya, a former ISL Golden Glove winner, has also joined NorthEast United. Emil Benny and Jithin MS of Gokulam Kerala FC have joined them. In addition, former Danish international Michael Jakobsen has joined the Highlanders.

NorthEast have also retained a large number of young players from last season's squad. The club has retained Gurjinder Kumar, Mirshad Michu, Mohammed Irshad, Laldanmawia Ralte and many others.

They have also recently signed center back Jon Gazatanaga. NorthEast have also appointed Marco Balbul as their new coach. It will be interesting to see how he guides the team to glory in the ISL.

