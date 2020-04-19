NorthEast United FC set to sign Deepak Devrani for ISL 2020

Deepak Devrani (#26 jersey) celebrates after scoring against Indian Arrows in an I-League game.

After representing TRAU FC in this edition of the I-League, Deepak Devrani is likely to pen a deal with ISL club NorthEast United FC. According to sources close to Sportskeeda, talks are in advanced stages, and the centre-back should sign with the Highlanders if things go as planned.

After spending his youth career at Chandigarh FA, and being a regular in India's U-16 and U-19 teams, Deepak Devrani signed his first professional contract with Pailan Arrows in 2010. After spending three seasons with them, Devrani made the jump to Sporting Clube de Goa.

Deepak Devrani was picked by FC Pune City in ISL's first-ever draft. However, he failed to make a single appearance for them. In 2015, Mohun Bagan signed him but he had to be content with sitting on the bench throughout the tournament.

Minerva Punjab signed Deepak Devrani in 2016, and the Delhi-born lad continued with them for the next three seasons. He even lifted the I-League crown in 2018 with Minerva Punjab, and played in the AFC Champions League Qualification game against Iran's Saipa FC.

Despite being a defender, Deepak Devrani has come up with crucial goals for his team. In this season for instance, he scored a scissor kick against Indian Arrows in the 89th minute of the game which resulted in his side TRAU FC's victory.

TRAU FC becomes a scouting pad

.

TRAU FC players are on hot demand in the transfer market.

Unlike most of the teams who get promoted from the I-League Second Division, TRAU FC decided to keep their core of Indian players intact rather than buying new players. This resulted in a plethora of players coming into the limelight.

Advertisement

Although Deepak Devrani wasn't a member of the squad that won the Second Division title, he is set to benefit from the move. As reported earlier, Krishnananda Singh would also be joining NorthEast United FC, whereas both Loken Meitei and Wahengbam Angousana have officially signed with East Bengal.

ISL club Kerala Blasters are rumoured to have struck a deal with Denechandra Meitei, and Premjit Singh is primed to join Odisha FC.