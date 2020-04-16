ISL Transfers: NorthEast United FC leading the race for Krishnananda Singh

Krishnananda Singh could play a key role in NorthEast United FC's midfield next season if talks go as per plans.

Krishnananda Singh played 16 matches for TRAU FC in the ongoing I-League campaign.

Krishnananda Singh (second from right) celebrates after scoring the equalizer against Gokulam Kerala

After performing exceedingly well in the I-League, TRAU FC midfielder Khungdongbam Krishnananda Singh has sparked interest from various ISL clubs. Sportskeeda has learnt that NorthEast United FC are on the front foot for acquiring his services and the club is likely to be his new destination if things stand the way they are.

"NorthEast United FC is leading the race as of now. The player hasn't signed on the dotted line. There is an 80-20 chance for that. Unless circumstances change in the last moment, he will most likely play in the ISL for NorthEast United FC," said a source close to the development.

Krishnananda Singh was in fine form for TRAU FC and scored three goals in 16 matches for them, which included a winning goal in the 2-1 victory over arch-rivals NEROCA in the Manipur Derby.

Krishnananda's versatility allows him to play across all positions in the midfield and remains his biggest strength. In the present I-League season, he played on both the left and right flanks as well as an attacking and defensive midfielder.

Krishnananda Singh played a pivotal role when Dimitris Dimitriou took charge of the club for four matches with two of his goals coming during that time. TRAU FC currently occupy the sixth position in the I-League table having accumulated 22 points from 17 matches as the competition remains suspended.

'Offers were there from East Bengal too'

Many social media handles linked Krishnananda Singh to East Bengal like various other Indian players. Although there was an offer from them, the chances of him donning the Red and Gold jersey are quite low.

"Yes, offers were there from East Bengal too. But, the player never signed any contract with them which a lot of people are claiming. NorthEast United FC topped them," the source further revealed.

NorthEast United FC had a forgetful season under Robert Jarni and Khalid Jamil this season

NorthEast United FC finished at a dismal ninth position in ISL last season with 14 points from 18 games. Redeem Tlang and Lalthathanga Khawlhring have reportedly parted ways with the club and signed with FC Goa and Kerala Blasters respectively.

Among the foreign players, Simon Lundevall is most likely heading back to Sweden after a highly unsuccessful campaign.