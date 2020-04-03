ISL Transfers: NorthEast United's Simon Lundevall set to head back to Sweden

The 31-year-old signed a three month contract with the Highlanders in January but the club is not expected to renew it.

According to reports in the Swedish media, Lundevall has already attracted offers from two clubs in Superettan.

Simon Lundevall (L) in action for NorthEast United FC against Kerala Blasters

After playing four matches for NorthEast United FC in the 2019-20 season of the ISL, Swedish midfielder Simon Lundevall seems to be heading back to his country, Sportskeeda has learnt. The 31-year-old had signed a three-month contract with the Highlanders in January but the club is not expected to renew it.

Moreover, according to reports in the Swedish media, Lundevall has already attracted offers from two clubs in the Superettan (the second tier of Swedish league system), namely Gif Sundsvall and AFC Eskilstuna.

Lundevall's spell at NorthEast United was his first stint outside Sweden but he could muster only 180 minutes of playing time for the club. Operating either as a left midfielder or a left winger, he started their games against ATK, Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters but failed to make a substantial impact. The midfielder's last appearance for the Highlanders was against Odisha FC when he came on as a second half substitute.

Lundevall is best known for his time in Sweden with top-division clubs, Gefle IF and IF Elfsborg, on the back of which he went on to earn one international cap for his country in 2015. He even made 11 appearances in the UEFA Europa League Qualifiers between 2013 and 2015 for the aforementioned clubs and bagged two goals.

The ISL has seen a lot of foreigners, who have been past their prime, come to the country. And like most of them, the Swede seems to have run his race, just months after his introduction.

The Highlanders are one of the two ISL clubs to not have a single foreign player tied down to a long-term contract, with the other one being Chennaiyin FC.

Among the domestic departures, Redeem Tlang and Lalthathanga Khawlhring have reportedly signed for FC Goa and Kerala Blasters, respectively. Furthermore, after the sacking of head coach Robert Jarni towards the end of the season, NorthEast United FC are on the lookout for a new manager.