NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - December 21st, 2021

NorthEast United FC will lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan on Tuesday, December 21 in an exciting encounter in the Indian Super League (ISL). The match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

NorthEast United have had a rough start to the ISL this season, winning just two out of the seven matches they've played so far. They are currently ninth in the ISL table with seven points to their name.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan will be entering a new era with this game. After Antonio Habas resigned from his post as head-coach, the management was quick to replace him with FC Goa's Juan Ferrando. Manuel Cascallana, assistant coach under Habas, is the interim coach for tomorrow's game.

The Mariners are on a four-match winless streak after winning the first two games of the ISL this season. Their last match against Bengaluru FC ended in a 3-3 draw. With a new coach at the helm, the team will be looking to bounce back with a win against NorthEast United FC. ATKMB are currently seventh in the ISL table and will hope to better their position with a victory.

Both sides met four times last season, including in the two legs of the ISL 2020-21 semi-finals. ATK Mohun Bagan won twice while the Highlanders won once. Both teams shared points on one occasion.

Squads to choose from

NorthEast United FC

Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurjinder Kumar, Jestin George, Mashoor Shereef, Mohamed Irshad, Nabin Rabha, Tondonba Singh, Patrick Flottmann, Provat Lakra, Gani Nigam, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Joe Zoherliana, Khassa Camara, Pragyan Medhi, Pragyan Gogoi, Sehnaj Singh, Deshorn Brown, Laldanmawai Ralte, Lalkawpuimawia, Manvir Singh, Mathias Coureur, Rochharzela, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, William Lalnunfela.

ATK Mohun Bagan

Amrinder Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Avilash Paul, Ravi Rana, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Ricky Shabong, Ashutosh Mehta, Deepak Tangri, Tiri, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Bidyananda Singh, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Lenny Rodrigues, N Engson Singh, SK Sahil, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, Kiyan Giri.

Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United FC

Subhasish Roy, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohamed Irshad, Hernan Santana, Provat Lakra, Imran Khan, Laldanmawia Ralte, Mathias Coureur, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Rochharzela, Deshorn Brown.

ATK Mohun Bagan

Amrinder Singh, Subhasish Bose, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Liston Colaco, Deepak Tangri, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Roy Krishna.

Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021-22.

Date & Time: December 21, 2021, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

NEUFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Amrinder Singh, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Provat Lakra, Deepak Tangri, Hernan Santana, Khassa Camara, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Deshorn Brown, Roy Krishna.

Captain: Roy Krishna | Vice-captain: Hugo Boumous.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Subhasish Roy, Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shareef, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, VP Suhair, Liston Colaco, David Williams, Rochharzela.

Captain: David Williams | Vice-captain: Manvir Singh.

