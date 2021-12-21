NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

It is a new dawn for ATK Mohun Bagan as they gear up to play their first game with new head coach Juan Ferrando in charge against NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).The highly anticipated clash will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Tuesday.

The Mariners parted ways with Antonio Lopez Habas and paid out the transfer fee to bring in Ferrando from FC Goa. ATK Mohun Bagan FC were on a four-game winless run which compelled the management to look for a new lease of life in another Spaniard. ATK Mohun Bagan come into the game after a 3-3 draw with Bengaluru FC and are seventh in the league standings at the moment.

NorthEast United FC refueled their league campaign with a win over SC East Bengal in the last match. Khalid Jamil's men are up to ninth in the league standings at the moment.

ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC Head-to-Head

The two teams have faced each other on four occasions in a single season. While ATK Mohun Bagan have emerged victorious in two meetings, the Highlanders have managed to beat the Mariners once. Only one match has ended in a draw.

The last meeting between the two teams was in the second-leg of the ISL 2020-21 semi-final in Goa, where the Mariners ran out 2-1 winners to advance to the final.

Matches played between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC: 4

NorthEast United FC wins: 1

ATK Mohun Bagan FC wins: 2

Draws: 1

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC Team News

NorthEast United FC

Deshorn Brown and William Lalnunfela continue to be unavailable for NorthEast United FC due to injury concerns. Hernan Santana is also doubtful but may feature in a substitute role later in the game.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC

Juan Ferrando has no injury concerns or suspensions to deal with in his first game in-charge of ATK Mohun Bagan FC.

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC Lineups

NorthEast United: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK); Provat Lakra, Patrick Flottman, Jestin George, Gurjinder Kumar; Khassa Camara, Imran Khan, Pragyan Gogoi; Rochharzela, Mathias Coureur, VP Suhair

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh (GK); Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Tiri; Subhasish Bose, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Ashutosh Mehta; Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh

ATK Mohun Bagan FC are on a four game winless run. (Image: ISL)

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC Prediction

While ATK Mohun Bagan FC have struggled to win games so far and will take time to settle down in a new system of play, they still are expected to overcome a challenge from NorthEast United FC. The Highlanders have struggled to pick up points as well.

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 1-2 ATK Mohun Bagan FC

