NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know 

NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will cross swords in Match No. 71 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao.

NorthEast United FC head into this fixture after ending their winless run. They were unable to find a win for seven games in a row but defeated Jamshedpur FC 2-1 in their last match. Ashutosh Mehta and new signing Deshorn Brown scored for the Highlanders.

NorthEast United FC recently parted ways with their head coach Gerard Nus. However, the Highlanders have done well under their interim coach Khalid Jamil. The former Aizawl FC manager has helmed the affairs of only one game but impressed with the close win.

ATK Mohun Bagan have collected four points from their last two matches. They shared the spoils with FC Goa in a 1-1 encounter before beating Chennaiyin FC 1-0. Edu Garcia and David Williams were the goalscorers for the Mariners.

Even though ATK Mohun Bagan have been a consistent team all season, they have struggled to score goals from open play. The Mariners have found the net four times in their last five matches and all of them have come from set-pieces.

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-Head

After the merger between ATKFC and Mohun Bagan AC, the two sides have faced each other only once. The Mariners picked up a win in their last encounter, courtesy of a goal from Roy Krishna and an own goal from NorthEast United FC's Benjamin Lambot.

Top scorers from the current season

NorthEast United FC: Kwesi Appiah (3), Luis Machado (3)

ATK Mohun Bagan: Roy Krishna (6)

Clean Sheets from the current season

NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet Singh (2)

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya (8)

Other stats from the current season

Goals Scored: NorthEast United FC (15), ATK Mohun Bagan (12)

Passes: NorthEast United FC (3654), ATK Mohun Bagan (3644)

Crosses: NorthEast United FC (114), ATK Mohun Bagan (135)