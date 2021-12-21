NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

NorthEast United will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in match number 37 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season. The fixture will take place at the PJN stadium in Margao, Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagain come into this match amidst a lot of internal chaos. The Mariners sakced head coach Antonio Lopez Habas after a poor start to the new season. They have roped in Juan Ferrando from FC Goa to become the new head coach. Ferrando will take charge of his first match tonight against NorthEast United.

NorthEast United have also had a difficult start to the new season. However, they will draw hope from their last encounter. The Highlanders beat SC East Bengal 2-0 in their last encounter.

NorthEast United are currently ninth in the league table with seven points against their name. ATK Mohun Bagan are seventh with eight points on the board.

NorthEast United will want to take advantage of the change of guard at ATK Mohun Bagan to steal a win against the Mariners. Both clubs have shown defensive frailties this season, and hence a high-scoring encounter may be on the cards.

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-Head

NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan have clashed on four previous occasions, twice in the league stage and twice in the knockouts. ATKMB has won twice, with the Highlanders grabbing one win and the other fixture ending in a draw.

In their last encounter, ATKMB edged NEUFC 2-1, courtesy of goals from Manvir Singh and David Williams.

Matches played: 4

NorthEast United FC wins: 1

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 2

Draws: 1

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

NorthEast United FC: Luis Machado (7), Deshorn Brown (r).

ATK Mohun Bagan: Roy Krishna (14), David Williams (6).

Check out the updated ISL points table here.

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy (3 clean sheets in 15 matches)

Also Read Article Continues below

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharja (10 clean sheets in 23 matches)

Edited by Diptanil Roy