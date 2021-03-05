NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before the first leg of ISL semi-finals

NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will cross swords in the first leg of the 2021 ISL semi-finals at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday.

NorthEast United FC come into this fixture on the back of a commanding 2-0 win over Kerala Blasters that sealed them a playoff spot. VP Suhair and Lalengmawia were the goalscorers for the Highlanders in that game.

NorthEast United FC have conceded 25 goals in the league stages of the competition - the most by any team participating in the playoffs.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, lost their previous ISL match 0-2 to league leaders Mumbai City FC. The Mariners needed just a draw to seal the top spot but ended up conceding two goals to the Islanders.

That said, ATK Mohun Bagan have the best defensive setup in the ISL. They have conceded just 15 goals and kept 10 clean sheets in the league stages of the tournament.

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head

After the merger of ATK FC and Mohun Bagan, NorthEast United FC have faced the Mariners only twice. The two sides have split their two meetings.

In their last encounter, NorthEast United FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1. Luis Machado scored for the Highlanders in the 60th minute before Roy Krishna leveled twelve minutes later. Federico Gallego scored the winner in the 81st minute for NorthEast United FC.

NorthEast United FC win: 1

ATK Mohun Bagan win: 1

Draw: 0

Top goalscorers of the season

NorthEast United FC: Luis Machado - 7

ATK Mohun Bagan: Roy Krishna - 14

Clean sheets this season

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury - 3, Gurmeet - 2

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya - 10

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury - 21 (NEUFC), Arindam Bhattacharya - 50 (ATKMB)

Most Passes: Lalengmawia - 715 (NEUFC), Carl McHugh - 655 (ATKMB)

Most Interceptions: Khassa Camara - 44 (NEUFC), Pritam Kotal - 39 (ATKMB)

Most Tackles: Khassa Camara - 101 (NEUFC), Carl McHugh - 96 (ATKMB)

Most Touches: Khassa Camara - 927 (NEUFC), Pritam Kotal - 1011 (ATKMB)

Most Assists: Federico Gallego - 6 (NEUFC), Roy Krishna - 4 (ATKMB)

Most Shots: Luis Machado - 44 (NEUFC), Roy Krishna - 57 (ATKMB)