NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022-23 ISL clash

In a clash between two bottom-half teams, NorthEast United FC will lock horns against Bengaluru FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Friday (January 6).

The Highlanders have lost all but one of their games in the ISL 2022-23 season so far. After their narrow 1-0 victory against ATK Mohun Bagan, it seemed like their fortunes had been turned under new head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese. But soon after, defending champions Hyderabad FC hammered NEUFC 6-1.

The Highlanders' top 6 hopes are seemingly over but NorthEast will be eyeing to salvage their lost pride in the remaining matches.

The Blues, on the other hand, are in a fix of their own. They have lost two matches on the trot and are placed in the ninth spot with 10 points. In their most recent outing, East Bengal defeated BFC, with the Blues’ former star Cleiton Silva whipping home a stunning late free-kick to seal a 2-1 victory.

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head

The two sides have encountered each other in the ISL on 13 previous occasions and Bengaluru FC have a favorable head-to-head record. The Blues have won seven, lost two, and drawn four of these fixtures. When the two sides met earlier in the season, Alan Costa scored the only goal in a 1-0 win for Bengaluru FC.

Matches played: 13

NEUFC wins: 2

BFC wins: 7

Draws: 4

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Top goalscorers in the ISL 2022-23 season

NEUFC: Wilmar Jordan (3), Rochharzela (2).

BFC: Javi Hernandez (4).

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Clean Sheets from the ISL 2022-23 season

NEUFC: Mirshad Michu (1).

BFC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (3).

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from the ISL 2022-23 season

Most saves: Mirshad Michu (38), Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (33).

Most passes: Michael Jakobsen (312), Sandesh Jhingan (381).

Most tackles: Gaurav Bora (14), Roshan Singh (18).

Most touches: Gaurav Bora (534), Sandesh Jhingan (637).

