NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the ISL 2023-24 clash

After a brief international break, the Indian Super League (ISL) returns to action as NorthEast United FC are set to host Bengaluru FC. The two sides will face off at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday, November 26.

The Blues have had a mixed start to the season, and are eighth in the standings with just five points to their name. After a massive overhaul to the squad, Simon Grayson is yet to find the best combination, and as a result, the results have taken a hit.

However, a victory on Sunday would take them above Chennaiyin FC and put them level on points with NorthEast United FC. Grayson will hope that his team can control the proceedings as he reckons that the encounter against NorthEast United will be a difficult test.

"They (NorthEast United FC) are a completely different team from last year, both on and off the pitch," Grayson said in his pre-match press conference.

"We just have to make sure that we perform to the level that we can do. We have got good players, they have got a good squad, so being respectful of the opposition, we know what we have to do and hopefully that can get us three points."

NorthEast United seem a rejuvenated side under the leadership of Juan Pedro Benali. The Spaniard has brought the best out of his players, and consequently, they are in the playoff spots, with eight points to their name.

A notable transformation from the previous season lies in their defensive performances. This has provided a solid foundation for attacking talents such as Parthib Gogoi and Nestor Albiach to express themselves freely.

Despite encountering inconsistency in recent games, a victory for the Highlanders could potentially propel them to the fourth position in the table. While Benali’s men have a slight edge over Bengaluru FC in terms of form, he believes that the game will be closely contested.

"We are playing against a tough team. They have many players in the national team, very good foreign players, great coach, it’s a tough team to play against. Now is not the time to look at the table, that’s when the season ends. It will be very difficult for both teams and a nice game to watch," Benali said.

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head record

Bengaluru FC have been the dominant side in this fixture, winning eight of the 14 games. The Highlanders, in contrast, have secured only two wins, with the remaining four games resulting in draws.

It’s worth noting that Bengaluru FC achieved a double over their opponents in the previous season, clinching two closely contested victories.

Played: 14

NEUFC wins: 2

BFC wins: 8

Draws: 4

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Top goalscorers this season

NorthEast United FC: Parthib Gogoi (3).

Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri, Ryan Williams (2).

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (18 – BFC), Mirshad Michu (10 – NEUFC).

Most shots per 90: Sunil Chhetri (1.5 – BFC), Parthib Gogoi (0.9 – NEUFC).

Most chances created: Parthib Gogoi (9 – NEUFC), Naorem Roshan Singh (6 – BFC).

Most clearances: Aleksandar Jovanovic (21 – BFC), Michel Zabaco (17 –NEUFC).