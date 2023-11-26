NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: NEUFC vs BFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - November 26, 2023

NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC square off in the third match of Matchweek 7 of the Hero Indian Super League 23/24 on Sunday, November 26, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

The Highlanders have made a promising start to the season, winning, drawing, and losing two games apiece. However, they come into this match on the back of a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Odisha FC.

Last season's runners-up, Bengaluru FC have had a tough start, winning only one in six, and come into this one after a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC.

Squads to choose from

NorthEast United FC

Goalkeepers: Mirshad Michu, Dipesh Chauhan, Khoirom Jackson Singh

Defenders: Miguel Zabaco Tome, Hira Mondal, Soraisham Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Yaser Ahmed, Buanthanglun Samte, Tondonba-Singh, and Gaurav Bora.

Midfielders: Bekey Oram, Gani Nigam, Konsam Phalguni Singh, M Louis Nickson, Nestor Albiach, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Fredy Chawngthansanga, Shighil Nambrath, Romain Phillippoteaux, and Pragyan Gogoi.

Forwards: Redeem Tlang, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Jithin MS, Rochharzela, Huidrom Thoi-Singh, Ibson Melo, and Manvir Singh-I.

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vikram Singh, Amrit Gope, Sahil Poonia.

Defenders: Jessel Carneiro, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Parag Satish Srivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic-II, Slavko Damjanovic, Namgyal Bhutia, Robin Yadav.

Midfielders: Ryan Williams, Shankar Sampingraj, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Halicharan Narzary, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Keziah Veendorp, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Shreyas Ketkar, Rohit Kumar, Harsh Shailesh Patre, Monirul Molla, Ashish Jha, Ankith Padmanabhan.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rohit Danu, Sivasakthi Narayanan, and Curtis Main.

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United FC

Michu Mirshad (GK), Tondonba Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Michel Zabaco, Soraisham Dinesh Singh, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Romain Phillippoteaux, Phalguni Singh, Parthib Gogoi, Jithin MS, and Nestor Albiach.

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Namgyal Bhutia, Slavko Damjanovic, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Jessel Carneiro, Keziah Veendorp, Suresh Singh, Rohit Kumar, Halicharan Narzary, Sunil Chhetri, and Ryan Williams.

Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC

Date: November 26, 2023; 8 pm IST

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

The Highlanders have done well at home and will look to bounce back from their defeat to Odisha at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. That gives them a slight edge over a Bengaluru FC that's still not hit its stride this season.

Parthib Gogoi, Sunil Chhetri, Michel Zabaco, M Ali Bemammer, and Romain Philippoteaux look like the must-haves for this match, with Ryan Williams and Phalguni Singh highly-owned players who could score plenty of points.

In terms of differentials, Halicharan Narzary is a standout pick in Bengaluru FC's midfield, while Nestor Albiach is a good forward alternative. Sunil Chhetri and Parthib Gogoi are the best captaincy picks on paper.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Asheef Akhtar, Namgyal Bhutia, Michel Zabaco, Romain Philippoteaux, Keziah Veendorp, K Phalguni Singh, M Ali Bemammer, Sunil Chhetri, Ryan Williams, and Parthib Gogoi.

Captain: Sunil Chhetri. Vice-Captain: Romain Philippoteaux.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mirshad Michu, Slavko Damjanovic, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Michel Zabaco, Halicharan Narzary, Suresh Singh, M Ali Bemammer, Romain Philippoteaux, Sunil Chhetri, Nestor Albiach, and Parthib Gogoi.

Captain: Parthib Gogoi. Vice-Captain: Sunil Chhetri.