NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Players ratings for the Highlanders as they go down to a late strike from Alan Costa

Bengaluru FC (BFC) walked away with a 1-2 victory against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, January 6.

The first half was a cagey affair with both sides creating some half-chances but neither managing to put any of them away.

However, early on in the second half, Sivasakthi scored with a stunning finish in the 50th minute to put the visitors ahead. But the Highlanders were soon back on level terms.

Romain Philippoteaux outwitted the entire Bengaluru FC defense with a low free-kick in the 66th minute. The encounter seemed destined to end as a stalemate, but the Blues had other plans. In the fourth minute of added time, Alan Costa nodded home the winner to seal the three points.

On that note, let's look at the player ratings for NorthEast United FC in their clash against Simon Grayson's side:

Player Ratings for NorthEast United FC

Mirshad Michu (GK) [8.0]

The NorthEast United custodian made a crucial save in the dying moments of the first half. Although he conceded a late goal in the second half, Mirshad Michu made a couple of incredible stops after that.

So much so that even Sunil Chhetri asked him how he stopped his late effort. However, late in the game, he ended up conceding the decisive second goal.

Gaurav Bora [6.5]

He held his own against the BFC attackers with seven clearances and an interception.

Hira Mondal [6.0]

The former East Bengal full-back looked nervy in his first start for NorthEast United. Both of the Blues' goals came from his flank. The Highlanders will be hoping for him to grow into his own soon.

Aaron Evans [6.0]

Although he made some clearances and interceptions, he looked vulnerable against the Bengaluru attackers in multiple instances.

Alex Saji [7.0]

The full-back was defensively quite solid and made five clearances and six tackles. He was arguably the pick of the NEUFC defenders.

Romain Philippoteaux [8.0]

The French international was arguably the best outfield player in the NorthEast United side. He created multiple chances, was accurate with his passes, and most importantly the equalizing goal in the second half.

Emil Benny [6.0]

The former Gokulam Kerala man was quite wasteful in possession and with his passing. But there was no lack of trying from his end.

Pragyan Gogoi [6.5]

The winger was wasteful in the final third and had just a single key pass. But Pragyan Gogoi's work rate was noticeable.

Jon Gaztanaga [7.0]

Yet again, the Spaniard controlled possession brilliantly for his side and recycled the ball well. However, Gaztanaga wasn't supported well by his fellow midfielders.

Rochharzela [5.5]

The winger didn't have the desired impact and had to be subbed off early in the second half. He was merely a passenger.

Wilmar Gil [6.5]

The 32-year-old was industrious during his time on the pitch but lacked support in the final third. In the 60th minute, Wilmar Gil suffered a hamstring injury and had to be subbed off.

Substitutes

Parthib Gogoi [6.0]

In his 35 minutes on the pitch, the youngster had just 10 touches on the ball and couldn't really make a significant impact.

Jithin M.S [6.5]

The former Gokulam Kerala midfielder looked like a positive influence immediately after coming on.

Laldanmawia Ralte [NA]

Didn't have much time to make an impact.

Imran Khan [NA]

Came on in the 88th minute and didn't have enough to impact the proceedings.

Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha [NA]

Didn't have much time to make an impact.

