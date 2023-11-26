NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Preview, prediction, predicted lineups, and more for the ISL 2023-24 clash 

Former ISL champion Bengaluru FC will take on NorthEast United FC in a highly anticipated clash in the ISL 2023-24 season at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Sunday. The fixture promises to be a crucial one for both teams, as they seek to improve their positions in the league standings.

NorthEast United FC, currently occupying the sixth place, has had a rollercoaster campaign under the guidance of coach Juan Pedro Benali. With two wins, defeats, and draws each in their six matches, the Highlanders are determined to break their playoff drought from the past couple of seasons.

They boast promising talents such as Parthib, Jitin, and Nestor, providing them with the firepower to score against any opposition. Benali's strategic approach will be pivotal as NorthEast aim to climb up the table and secure a playoff spot.

On the flip side, Bengaluru FC find themselves in a challenging situation, languishing in eighth place with only one win, two draws, and three losses. Despite having one of the league's best-attacking line-ups, the Blues have struggled to find the back of the net, scoring only six goals in as many matches.

After an impressive performance last season that saw them reach the final, they have been plagued by errors this time around. The team will be eager to rectify their mistakes and return to winning ways, knowing that every point is crucial in the competitive landscape of the ISL.

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Probable 11

NorthEast United: Mirshad Michu (GK), Dinesh Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Michel Zabaco, Tondonba Singh, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Phalguni Singh, Romain Philippoteaux, Nestor Albiach, Jithin MS, and Parthib Gogoi.

Bengaluru: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Namgyal Bhutia, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Slavko Damjanovic, Jessel Carneiro, Rohit Kumar, Keziah Veendorp, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Ryan Williams, Sunil Chhetri, and Halicharan Narzary.

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Who will win?

With a historical record favoring Bengaluru FC, having secured eight wins in their 14 encounters against NorthEast United FC, the upcoming clash holds significance for both sides.

Despite Bengaluru FC's historical dominance, NorthEast United FC, fueled by talents like Parthib, Jitin, and Nestor, will likely showcase their skills. Bengaluru, hungry for a turnaround, may capitalize on their attacking lineup, resulting in an evenly balanced scoreline.

Fans can anticipate a tightly contested match between the Highlanders and the Blues, with a 2-2 draw on the cards.

Prediction: NEUFC 2-2 BFC