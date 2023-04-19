NorthEast United FC vs Churchill Brothers FC: Prediction, preview, predicted lineups, and more for Hero Super Cup 2023 tie

NorthEast United FC are all set to lock horns with Churchill Brothers FC in the penultimate game of the Hero Super Cup 2023 group stages. The EMS Stadium in Kozhikode will host this Group D game on Wednesday, April 19.

Following a disappointing defeat to Chennaiyin FC, the Highlanders bounced back to secure an impressive 2-1 victory over Indian Super League Shield holders Mumbai City FC. A brace from Wilmar Jordan Gil made the difference in what was a performance to remember.

Floyd Pinto took over from Vincenzo Annese ahead of the Super Cup and has done a commendable job. He revealed that his team needed to improve in both penalty boxes after the 4-2 loss to the Marina Machans and they certainly showed that last time around.

NorthEast United were resolute at the back and were clinical in the forward areas and will hope to continue this momentum against Churchill Brothers. However, three points will not guarantee them a semi-final spot and they will have to rely on Mumbai City to get a positive result against Chennaiyin to qualify.

Meanwhile, Churchill Brothers have already been knocked out of the tournament. They are placed fourth in Group D with just one point to their name. However, the Red Machines have certainly shown glimpses of their potential and given it their all in their first two games of the Hero Super Cup.

NorthEast United FC vs Churchill Brothers FC: Team News

NorthEast United FC’s Jithin MS was replaced at halftime against Mumbai City FC with a potential injury. Apart from the winger, the Highlanders have a fully fit squad.

Meanwhile, Churchill Brothers FC have no fresh injury concerns and could rotate the team following their elimination from the Super Cup.

NorthEast United FC vs Churchill Brothers FC: Predicted lineup

NorthEast United FC: Arindam Bhattacharya, Hira Mondal, Alex Saji, Alisher Kholmurodov, Joe Zoherliana, Joseba Beitia, Mohammed Irshad, Gani Nigam, Romain Philippoteaux, Emil Benny, Wilmar Jordan.

Churchill Brothers FC: Nora Fernandes, Joseph Clement, Zacharie Mbenda, Lamgoulen Gou Hangshing, Lalremruata HP, Kingslee Fernandes, Richard Costa, Anil Goankar, Anusumana Kromah, Martin Chaves, Sardor Jahonov.

NorthEast United vs Churchill Brothers: Prediction

The tactical battle will be intriguing to watch as both sides appear to prefer hitting teams on the break. The onus, however, will be on NorthEast United to show intent from the first minute, while Churchill Brothers will look to sit back and wait for their chances.

The game is expected to be a close affair, but NorthEast United have the edge over the I-League team.

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 2-1 Churchill Brothers FC.

