NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 match

In their quest to extend their 11-game unbeaten run, East Bengal FC are preparing to travel to Guwahati to face NorthEast United FC on Saturday, February 10.

While East Bengal are in fine form, the same cannot be said for NorthEast United, who have only won one of their last 12 games in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Despite their struggles to secure positive results and put together a winning streak, the Highlanders remain in contention for a playoff spot, with only one point separating them from sixth-placed Bengaluru FC.

Juan Pedro Benali’s men have certainly improved, with their recent win over Kerala Blasters FC in the Super Cup serving as evidence. However, NorthEast United have been leaky at the back, and consistent mistakes at both penalty boxes have proven costly.

Meanwhile, East Bengal FC are currently one of the most in-form sides in the league, with their Super Cup success ending a 12-year trophy drought.

They followed that with a thrilling and end-to-end 2-2 draw in the Kolkata derby against Mohun Bagan SG, where Carles Cuadrat and his team would have felt they should have secured all three points. Nonetheless, like NorthEast United, they are one of the five teams vying for the sixth place, which is up for grabs.

The Torchbearers occupy the ninth place in the standings, only two points behind sixth place, but they have played three games fewer than Bengaluru FC and two fewer than the Highlanders.

As a result, a victory on Saturday could help them steer clear from their rivals, and they will start the game as favorites given the quality of the players and the momentum they’ve built.

NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 8

NEUFC wins: 3

EBFC wins: 2

Draws: 3

Result in the reverse fixture: East Bengal FC 5-0 NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC: Top goalscorers this season

NorthEast United FC: Parthib Gogoi (3)

East Bengal FC: Cleiton Silva (6)

NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Mirshad Michu (33), Prabhsukhan Gill (22)

Most shots per 90: Nestor Albiach (3.3), Cleiton Silva (2.4)

Most assists: Jithin MS (3), Nandhakumar Sekar (3)

Most clearances: Michel Zabaco (39), Hijazi Maher (40)