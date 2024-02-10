NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC: NEUFC vs EBFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - February 10, 2023

NorthEast United FC goes up against East Bengal FC in the first match of a doubleheader on Saturday, February 10, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

After more than a week's break, the Highlanders should be well-refreshed to go up against a confident East Bengal side. NorthEast United FC played the first match since the resumption of the league and were held to a 1-1 draw by Jamshedpur FC, with Mohammed Ali Bemammer netting the equalizer.

Meanwhile, East Bengal FC are on a roll under Carlos Cuadrat, winning the Super Cup last month, pipping Odisha FC to the title. Since the league resumed, they put in a spirited showing, drawing 2-2 against MBSG. With two or three games in hand relative to the other teams, they'll look to register a couple of wins and move comfortably into the top six.

Squads to choose from

NorthEast United FC

Goalkeepers: Mirshad Michu, Dipesh Chauhan, Khoirom Jackson Singh, and Arman Tamang.

Defenders: Miguel Zabaco Tome, Hira Mondal, Soraisham Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Hamsza Regragui, Buanthanglun Samte, Tondonba-Singh, and Gaurav Bora.

Midfielders: Bekey Oram, Gani Nigam, Konsam Phalguni Singh, M Louis Nickson, Redeem Tlang, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Fredy Chawngthansanga, Shighil Nambrath, Romain Phillippoteaux, and Pragyan Gogoi.

Forwards: Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Nestor Albiach, Tomi Juric, Jithin MS, Rochharzela, and Manvir Singh-I.

East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Julfikar Gazi, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Aditya Patra, Ranit Sarkar

Defenders: Jordan Rhys-Elsey, Hijazi Maher, Jose Antonio Pardo, Nishu Kumar, Harmanjot Khabra, Mandar Rao Dessai, Gursimrat Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, Athul Unnikrishnan

Midfielders: Saul Crespo, Edwin Vanspaul, Souvik Chakrabarti, Mobashir Rahman, Guite Vanlalpeka, Gurnaj Grewal, Ajay Chhetri

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, VP Suhair, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Javier Siverio, Avishek Kunjam, Aman CK, Vishnu P.

NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC: Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United FC

Michu Mirshad (GK), Tondonba Singh, Hamza Regragui, Michel Zabaco, Soraisham Dinesh Singh, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Romain Phillippoteaux, Phalguni Singh, Gani Nigam, Jithin MS, and Nestor Albiach.

East Bengal

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Mohammad Rakip, Lalchungnunga, Hijazi Maher, Mandar Rao Dessai, Saul Crespo, Jose Pardo, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Vishnu P, and Cleiton Silva.

Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC

Date: February 10; 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

In terms of form and quality, the visitors certainly have the edge over NorthEast United FC. However, the Highlanders have been a much-improved side this season and they certainly won't be pushovers at home. They also have three strong midfield options in K Phalguni Singh, Ali Bemammer, and their captain Romain Philippoteaux.

As for East Bengal, their defenders are also worth backing, with Jose Pardo a must-have since he's playing higher up the field in midfield. Saul Crespo, Nandhakumar Sekar, and Cleiton Silva are the other must-haves from their end.

The choice between Jithin MS and Nestor Albiach for the third attackers' slot could prove to be a crucial decision. When it comes to captaincy, Cleiton Silva is the obvious choice, with Ali Bemammer and Nandhakumar Sekar providing safe alternatives.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prabhsukhan Gill, Mandar Rao Dessai, Michel Zabaco, Jose Pardo, Romain Philippoteaux, K Phalguni Singh, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Saul Crespo, Nandhakumar Sekhar, Jithin MS, and Cleiton Silva.

Captain: Cleiton Silva. Vice-Captain: Mohammed Ali Bemammer.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mirshad Michu, Mandar Dessai, Hamza Regragui, Mohammad Rakip, Jose Pardo, Saul Crespo, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, K Phalguni Singh, Nestor Albiach, Nandhakumar Sekar, and Cleiton Silva.

Captain: Nandhakumar Sekar. Vice-Captain: Nestor Albiach.