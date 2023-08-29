NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC prediction, preview, predicted lineups, and more for the semifinal clash | Durand Cup 2023

In their penultimate dance in the Durand Cup 2023, East Bengal FC will lock horns against NorthEast United FC in the semi-final at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday. Both teams who have struggled in the Indian Super League (ISL) over the past few seasons have shown major signs of an upswing in the Durand Cup.

The Highlanders finished second in Group D, only behind in terms of goal difference, after flying past Shillong Lajong and Downtown Heroes and being held to a draw by FC Goa.

Juan Pedro Banali has managed to assemble a cohesive unit and put up a resilient showing against Army Red FT in the quarter-finals. The ambition will be to replicate and enhance their performances when they collide against the home-side heavyweights.

“This semi-final isn't just another match. We're playing in Kolkata against the home team, in front of their fans. And East Bengal are a team with quality players in all positions and on the bench too. We're here to represent our region and fight for our people. Our fans believe in us and we want to make them proud.” the NEUFC head coach underlined in the pre-match press conference.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, East Bengal are enjoying a resurgence of their own under new gaffer Carles Cuadret. After an upsetting draw in the opener against Bangladesh Army FT, the Kolkata giants marched to victories against Mohun Bagan SG and Punjab FC.

In the quarter-final, they came up against a high-flying Gokulam Kerala outfit and still managed to outfox the Malabarians. But the Highlanders will be a far more arduous struggle.

NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC: Predicted Lineups

NorthEast United FC: Mirshad Michu, Dinesh Singh, Gaurav Bora, Michel Zabaco, Tondonba Singh, Romain Philippoteaux, Gani Nigam, Redeem Tlang, Phalguni Singh, Rochharzela, Ibson Melo.

East Bengal FC: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Lalchungnunga, Jordan Elsey, Nishu Kumar, Souvik Chakrabarti, Saul Crespo, Borja Herrera, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Javier Siverio.

NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC: Prediction

Both sides are coming into the fixture on the back of three victories and a draw. East Bengal and NorthEast United have been experiencing a resurgence of sorts in the Durand Cup. Hence, this tie will prove as a test for both outfits to gauge their development throughout the start of the season. The Red and Gold Brigade might slightly edge the Highlanders given their home advantage.

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 1-3 East Bengal FC