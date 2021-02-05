NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Who won yesterday's match?

NorthEast United FC eked out a draw against FC Goa with a 2-2 result in the 82nd match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season on Thursday. FC Goa took the lead in both halves but Federico Gallego scored twice from the penalty spot to split the points.

NorthEast United FC immediately pressed Dheeraj Singh at the start of the game given how jittery he was in the last match against SC East Bengal. FC Goa also came into the game later with Devendra Murgaonkar getting on the end of a Seriton Fernandes cross. However, his shot was wide of the target.

In the 13th minute, Deshorn Brown had a half-chance from a Federico Gallego free-kick but his header was deflected out of play. Five minutes later, NorthEast United FC’s defense switched off as they expected a whistle, thinking that Jorge Ortiz had put the ball out of play.

However, the Spaniard did superbly to keep the ball in play near the by-line before cutting it back for Alberto Noguera. The promising Romario bagged his first-ever ISL goal, tapping the ball home after Noguera played it into the six-yard box.

FC Goa could have conceded immediately when Dheeraj Singh took too much time to clear the ball after an under-pressure Adil Khan passed it back to him. The Highlanders looked for a quick comeback and VP Suhair’s shot went just wide after Luis Machado’s initial strike was blocked.

NorthEast United FC were also denied a possible penalty in the 36th minute when Adil Khan made contact with Deshorn Brown during a sliding challenge. Brown’s shot was saved before he went down. The late fall put off the referee from pointing to the spot.

FC Goa eventually conceded when Noguera gave away a penalty by bringing down Luis Machado just inside the box. Gallego stepped forward and completed a confident penalty to get the equalizer for NorthEast United FC.

Khalid-Jamil's side made a sharp start to the second-half too with Brown attempting a volley. However, it didn’t dip in time to trouble Dheeraj Singh.

The Gaurs got a couple of free-kick opportunities within a short space of time but they didn’t test the NorthEast keeper enough. NorthEast United FC were also not clinical with Brown failing to keep his header on target from a Gallego corner-kick.

Dheeraj Singh grew in confidence as he dived at full stretch to deny NorthEast United FC from a Gallego free-kick. It was actually the more experienced Subhasish Roy, who failed to deal with a corner-kick as FC Goa went ahead in the 80th minute.

Jorge Ortiz’s delivery made its way to one of the smallest men on the pitch in Amarjit Singh, who headed it on target. The duo of Subhasish Roy and Gurjinder Kumar had the chance to clear it off the goal-line but they failed to do so.

The lead didn't last for long as Ivan Gonzelez conceded a penalty by clipping Ashutosh Mehta. Unlike the first penalty, Gallego’s kick from the spot was pretty close to the keeper. However, Dheeraj Singh let it in even after getting a good hand to the ball.

Jorge Ortiz and FC Goa could have responded quickly but his shot struck the frame of the goal and went out. With just a few seconds remaining in the clock, NorthEast United FC got a free-kick but the FC Goa fisted it away to end the match.

Who was the Hero of the Match?

NorthEast United FC were pulled back into the game by Fede Gallego. Courtesy: ISL

Uruguayan attacking mid-fielder Federico Gallego bagged the ‘Hero of the Match’ award for his exemplary performance on the night. Apart from scoring two penalties, Gallego was an influential player for NorthEast United FC.

In fact, the 30-year-old had a big part in earning the first penalty as it was his ball to Luis Machado that forced Alberto Noguera to make a poorly-timed challenge. Not necessarily known for his defensive work, Gallego also made two tackles to help his team against a strong FC Goa side.