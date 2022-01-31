NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - January 31st, 2022

NorthEast United FC will take on Hyderabad FC in the 77th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Monday, 31st January 2022 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

NorthEast United FC are on a seven-match winless streak and are currently reeling in 10th spot on the table. The Highlanders have managed to win just two games while losing eight and drawing four this season. In their previous game, they managed to come back from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Mumbai City FC.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC, with 23 points, find themselves top of the league table. The Nizams have won six of their 13 matches while drawing five and losing just two. They defeated Odisha FC 3-2 last time out, courtesy of goals from Joel Chianese, Joao Victor and Akash Mishra.

When the two teams last met in the reverse fixture, Hyderabad FC came out on top with a comprehensive 5-1 win.

Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy, Provat Lakra, Mashoor Shereef, Zakaria Diallo, Gurjinder Kumar, Marco Sahanek, Sehnaj Singh, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Marcelo Pereira

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Juanan, Nim Dorjee, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor, Aniket Jadhav, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojary, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC, Match 77

Date and time: Monday, 31st January 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Subhasish Roy, Hernan Santana, Akash Mishra, Ashish Rai, Provat Lakra, VP Suhair, Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Souvik Chakrabarti, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Joel Chianese

Captain: Joao Victor | Vice-captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Laxmikant Kattimani, Mashoor Shereef, Zakaria Diallo, Junan, Chinglensana Singh, Aniket Jadhav, Imran Khan, Marco Sahanek, Marcelinho, Javier Siverio, Laldanmawia Ralte

Captain: Aniket Jadhav | Vice-captain: Marcelinho.

