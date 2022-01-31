NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know

NorthEast United FC will take on a flamboyant Hyderabad FC in Match 77 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season on Monday, January 31. The PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa will host this contest.

Hyderabad, coached by Manuel Marquez, leads the table with 23 points from 13 games, with six wins, five draws and two losses. The Nizams have scored the most goals (28) and hold the highest goal difference in the league this season.

They have refound their groove after a string of anticlimactic performances midway through the season, going unbeaten in their last three games.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United have suffered miserably at the back, with Indian gaffer Jamil unable to find a consistent defensive lineup. With ten points, they are tenth in the league standings, having won two games, drawn four, and lost eight.

The Highlanders drew 1-1 with Mumbai City FC in their most recent match. Jamil's men are winless in their last seven games and have given up the most goals in the league.

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-To-Head

The two teams have met five times, with Hyderabad FC winning three times and NorthEast United FC claiming only one victory. Their most recent meeting was in Match 28 of the ongoing season, which Hyderabad won 5-1 .

NorthEast United wins: 1.

Hyderabad wins: 3.

Draws: 1.

Top scorers in the current season

NorthEast United FC: Deshorn Brown (Six goals in six matches).

Hyderabad FC - Bartholomew Ogbeche (12 goals from 10 matches).

Clean sheets in the current season

HFC: Laxmikant Kattimani (one cleansheet in 10 matches).

NEUFC: Subhashish Roy (one cleansheet in six matches), Mirshad Michu (one cleansheet in six matches).

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Mirshad Michu - 32 (NEUFC) , Laxmikant Kattimani (HFC) - 29, Subhashish Roy (NEUFC) - 23.

Most Passes: Joao Victor (HFC) - 536, Hernan Santana - 532 (NEUFC), Chinglensana Singh - 498.

Most Interceptions: Hernan Santana - 32 (NEUFC), Joao Victor (HFC) - 24.

Most Tackles: Akash Mishra (HFC) - 54, VP Suhair - 67 (NEUFC), Ashish Rai (HFC) - 40.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra