NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC: NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - February 4, 2023

NorthEast United FC takes on Jamshedpur FC in the fourth fixture of Matchweek 18 of the Hero Indian Super League 22/23 on Saturday, February 4, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Both teams are out of the playoffs race and don't have much to play for other than pride. While both sides enter this game on the back of defeats, they were contrasting results.

While the Highlanders were comfortably beaten 2-0 away against the Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC put in a really strong shift at home to the league leaders, only to be denied a win due to a two-goal blitz late in the game.

Squads to choose from

NorthEast United FC

Goalkeepers: Mirshad Michu, Arindam Bhattacharya, Nikhil Deka, Khoirom Jackson Singh

Defenders: Provat Lakra, Joe Zoherliana, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohammed Irshad, Tondonba-Singh, Aaron Michael Evans, Michael Jakobsen, Gaurav Bora

Midfielders: Mashoor Shereef-Thankgalakath, Imran Khan, Romain Phillippoteaux, Rochharzela, Pragyan Gogoi, Sehnaj Singh, Jon Gaztanaga Arropside, MS Jithin, Emil Benny, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha

Forwards: Matt Derbyshire, Gani Nigam, Sylvester Emeka Igbonu, Alfred Lalruotsang, Dipu Mirdha, Laldanmawia Ralte

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Rakshit Dagar, Vishal Yadav

Defenders: Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Sandip Mandi, Muhammad Uvais, Saphaba Telem

Midfielders: Wellington Priori, Pronay Halder, Germanpreet Singh, Sk Sahil, Jitendra Singh, Phijam Singh, Rafael Crivellaro

Forwards: Daniel Chima Chukwu, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Harry Sawyer, Boris Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita, Komal Thatal, Ritwik Das, Seiminlen Doungel, Nikhil Barla

Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United FC

Mirshad Michu, Aaron Evans, Hira Mondal, Alex Saji, Joe Zoherliana, Joseba Beitia, Mohammed Irshad, Parthib Gogoi, Romain Phillippoteaux, Emil Benny, Wilmar Gil.

Jamshedpur FC

Vishal Yadav (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Germanpreet Singh, Pronay Halder, Rafael Crivellaro, Ritwik Das, Boris Singh, Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC

Date: February 4, 2023; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

While both sides have had sub-par campaigns, the form Jamshedpur FC showed against Mumbai City FC makes me believe they'll have an edge over the home side in this match. There aren't that many proven performers to choose from in this fixture, so there are plenty of repeated picks in both of my suggestions.

Wilmar Gil, Romain Phillipoteaux, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Ricky Lallawmawma, Rafael Crivellaro, Boris Thangjam, and Ritwik Das are the players who I feel are essentials for this game.

Wilmar Gil, Daniel Chima Chukwu, and Boris Thangjam would be my preferred armband picks.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mirshad Michu, Laldinliana Renthlei, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aaron Michael Evans, Mohammed Irshad, Rafael Crivellaro, Boris Thangjam, Ritwik Das, Wilmar Gil, Daniel Chima Chukwu, and Romain Phillippoteaux.

Captain: Wilmar Gil. Vice-Captain: Boris Thangjam.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishal Yadav, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aaron Michael Evans, Emil Benny, Rafael Crivellaro, Boris Thangjam, Ritwik Das, Wilmar Gil, Daniel Chima Chukwu, and Romain Phillippoteaux.

Captain: Daniel Chima Chukwu. Vice-Captain: Wilmar Gil.

Poll : 0 votes