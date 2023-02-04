NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Players ratings for the Highlanders as they slump to their 15th loss of the ISL 2022-23 season

In a bottom-of-the-table clash, Jamshedpur FC bested NorthEast United FC to come away with a 2-0 victory at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati on Saturday, February 4.

While the Highlanders were still sorting out their feet in the initial moments, Jamshedpur looked a lot more resolute and dominant. Aidy Boothroyd's men created a couple of chances right from the opening exchanges but lacked the telling ball.

However, a sequence of clumsy defending cost the hosts the opening goal in the 39th. All Ritwik Kumar Das had to do was steer home a low shot across the face of the goal from Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Coming out after the break, the Men of Steel continued to maintain their composure despite some pressure from NEUFC. Ultimately, a strike from Chima Chukwu in the 57th minute put the game to bed.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for NorthEast United FC after their loss against Jamshedpur FC:

Player Ratings for NorthEast United FC

Arindam Bhattacharja (GK) [5.5]

The veteran custodian fumbled a regulation punch from a Rafael Crivellaro corner in the 39th minute and NorthEast United ended up conceding the opening goal of the match. Despite a few decent saves, Arindam Bhattacharja ended up conceding another goal in the second half.

Gurjinder Kumar [5.5]

The left-back seemed vulnerable during his entire stay on the pitch. Boris Singh got the better of Gurjinder Kumar on multiple occasions.

Mashoor Shereef [7.0]

Despite conceding two goals, Mashoor Shereef was the pick of the NEUFC players. He showed incredible defensive composure while facing attackers like Daniel Chima Chukwu and Rafael Crivellaro.

Aaron Evans [6.0]

Not that he particularly put a foot wrong, but Aaron Evans lacked the level of performance to uplift the NEUFC defense. His partner Mashoor Shereef looked much more mature.

Alex Saji [5.5]

In the lead-up to JFC's opening goal, Alex Saji should've expectedly cleared the ball better rather than steering it straight back to Daniel Chima Chukwu inside the NEUFC box.

In the 72nd minute, the full-back also squandered a glorious opportunity to pull a goal back for the Highlanders.

Romain Philippoteaux [6.0]

For the most part this season, Romain Philippoteaux has been the shining light of the NEUFC side. But tonight, the French midfielder looked off-color and had to be brought off in the 60th minute.

Mohamed Irshad [5.5]

The NEUFC midfielder was expected to work as a destroyer in the center of the park but he ended the match without winning a single duel. His distribution was poor and didn't make any significant impact.

Pragyan Gogoi [6.5]

The midfielder's performance was mostly pedestrian throughout the first 45 minutes. But right after the half-time break, Pragyan Gogoi put Kule Mbombo through with a delicious pass but the Congolese international's effort thumped into the crossbar. He was subbed off at the hour mark.

Joseba Beitia [6.0]

﻿The Spaniard kept recycling the ball in the middle of the park for NEUFC but failed to make any significant contributions going forward.

Parthib Gogoi [6.5]

The young forward was industrious during his stay on the pitch and looked to run at the JFC defense. But Parthib Gogoi seemingly lacked the quality to get on the scoresheet.

Kule Mbombo [7.0]

The Congolese striker was one of the liveliest players for the Highlanders and was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet. He hit the woodwork in the second half and created a couple of chances too.

SUBSTITUTION

Imran Khan [6.0]

The 27-year-old was tenacious in his approach and get into quality positions. However, he couldn't produce the required quality.

Tondonba Singh [6.5]

He looked quite comfortable after coming on and passed the ball around well.

Laldanmawia Ralte [6.0]

He was seemingly a passenger for most of the game but still managed to play a key pass that wasn't put away.

