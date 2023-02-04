NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC: When and where to watch today's ISL 2022-23 match?

In a clash between the two bottom-half ISL sides, NorthEast United FC will welcome Jamshedpur FC to the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, February 4.

Despite the initial bounce-back after the appointment of new head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese, the Highlanders' pitiful form on the field has relapsed. NorthEast United are winless in their last five matches and slumped to their 14th loss of the season last week.

Two quick-fire goals from Dimitrios Diamantakos were all it took for Kerala Blasters FC to down the Highlanders, who have been glued to the bottom of the league standings with just four points from 16 matches.

Quite like NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC are also having a forgettable season and are out of contention to make it through to the knockouts. They are just a spot above the Highlanders in the league standings with nine points.

Aidy Boothroyd's team, who are on a two-match losing streak, showed ample resistance in their last outing against league leaders Mumbai City FC. It remains to be seen if they can build on that performance in the final few matches of the season.

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season, Match 89.

Date & Time: Saturday, February 4, 2023, 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Telecast details

The 89th match of the ISL 2022-23 season between NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on February 4.

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Live streaming details

The enthralling match between the Highlanders and the Red Miners can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India from 7.30 pm IST on February 4.

