NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know, ISL 2021-22

Kerala Blasters FC play NorthEast United FC in Match 7 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. The two teams come into the game with opening day defeats.

Ivan Vukomanovic's side faced a 4-2 defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan FC in the season opener and are now on a three-game losing streak across the Durand Cup and ISL. Sahal Abdul Samad and Jorge Diaz found the net against the Mariners.

NorthEast United FC lost 4-2 to Bengaluru FC in their opening fixture. Mashoor Shereef scored an own goal while Deshorn Brown and Mathias Coureur scored the two goals.

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head

The two teams have faced off on fourteen occasions in the last seven seasons. Kerala Blasters FC have emerged victors five times while the Highlanders have four wins under their belt. The two teams have played five draws between each other.

NorthEast United FC won the last meeting between the two sides in the previous season with a 2-0 scoreline with Khalid Jamil at the helm. It is also to be noted that Kerala Blaster FC have not beaten NorthEast United FC in the last six meetings between the two sides. The Men in Yellow last won against NorthEast United FC back in 2018.

Matches Played: 14

NorthEast United FC wins: 4

Kerala Blasters FC wins: 5

Draws: 5

Last 5 meetings between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC

NorthEast United FC 2-0 Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters FC 2-2 NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters FC 1-1 NorthEast United FC

Kerala Blasters FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Top goalscorers from ISL 2021-22

NorthEast United FC: Deshorn Brown (1), Mathias Coureur (1)

Kerala Blasters FC: Sahal Abdul Samad (1), Jorge Diaz (1)

Clean sheets from ISL 2021-22

NorthEast United FC: N/A (Subhasish Roy conceded two goals against Bengaluru FC.)

Kerala Blasters FC: N/A (Albino Gomes conceded two goals against ATK Mohun Bagan FC.)

Kerala Blasters FC have lost three games in a row across the Durand Cup and ISL. (Image: Kerala Blasters FC)

More stats and numbers you need to know from ISL 2021-22

Most Saves: Subhasish Roy (3 - NEUFC), Albino Gomes (1 - KBFC)

Most Passes: Hernan Santana (31 - NEUFC), Adrian Luna (66 - KBFC)

Most Interceptions: Khassa Camara (4 - NEUFC), Marko Leskovic (3 - KBFC)

Most Tackles: Khassa Camara (9 - NEUFC), Marko Leskovic (5 - KBFC)

Most Touches: Khassa Camara (51 - NEUFC), Marko Leskovic (79 - KBFC)

Most Assists: VP Suhair (1 - NEUFC), Rahul KP and Adrian Luna (1 - KBFC)

Edited by Rohit Mishra