NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan SG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy football tips for today's NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan SG ISL 2023-24 Match

Mohun Bagan travel to Guwahati to take on NorthEast United in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday (December 15).

The Mariners will want to impose themselves on the pitch and eke out as many points as they can from this game.

The home team comes into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC in their previous game last Sunday. They will want to learn from the mistakes and produce a clinical performance.

Mohun Bagan, however, know how to punish mistakes made by their opponents, and will not be easy to handle for the Highlanders.

Expand Tweet

Squads to choose from

NorthEast United FC

Goalkeepers: Mirshad Michu, Dipesh Chauhan, Khoirom Jackson Singh

Defenders: Miguel Zabaco Tome, Hira Mondal, Soraisham Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Yaser Ahmed, Buanthanglun Samte, Tondonba-TSingh, and Gaurav Bora.

Midfielders: Bekey Oram, Gani Nigam, Konsam Phalguni Singh, M Louis Nickson, Nestor Albiach, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Fredy Chawngthansanga, Shighil Nambrath, Romain Phillippoteaux, and Pragyan Gogoi.

Forwards: Redeem Tlang, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Jithin MS, Rochharzela, Huidrom Thoi-Singh, Ibson Melo, and Manvir Singh-I.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Syed Zahid Bukhari.

Defenders: Anwar Ali-I, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Hector Yuste, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Brendan Hamill.

Midfielders: Deepak Tangri, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Armando Sadiku, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ningombam Engson Singh, Suhail Ahmad Bhat.

Forwards: Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, Liston Colaco.

NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan SG Predicted Lineups

NorthEast United

Mirshad Michu; Tondonba Singh, Michel Zabaco, Asheer Akhter, Soraisham Dinesh Singh; Gani Nigam, Mohammed Bemammer; Jithin MS, Romain Phillipotaeux, Phalguni Singh; Nestor Albiach.

Mohun Bagan SG

Vishal Kaith; Subhasish Bose, Hector Yuste, Brendan Hammill, Ashis Rai; Liston Colaco, Hugo Boumous, Suhail Ahmed; Kiyan Nasseri, Jason Cummings, Armando Sadiku.

Match details

Match: NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan SG, ISL 2023-24

Date: December 15, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan SG: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy suggestion 1: Mirshad Michu; Subhashis Bose, Hector Yuste, Asheer Akhter, Ashis Rai; Mohammed Bemammer, Liston Colaco, Hugo Boumous; Armando Sadiku, Phalguni Singh, Jithin MS.

Captain: Hugo Boumous | Vice captain: Liston Colaco.

Fantasy suggestion 2: Vishal Kaith; Tondonba Singh, Brendan Hammill, Asheer Akhter, Ashis Rai; Gani Nigam, Liston Colaco, Romain Phillipoteaux; Jason Cummings, Phalguni Singh, Kiyan Nasseri.

Captain: Jason Cummings | Vice-captain: Romain Phillopoteaux.