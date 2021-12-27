NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - December 27th, 2021

Northeast United FC will lock horns against Mumbai City FC in the 42nd match of the Indian Super League ISL 2021-22 on Monday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

Northeast United are having a disappointing run so far this season, as they find themselves in eighth position in the points table. They have managed only two wins in their last eight games, and have lost five. In their most recent match, they lost 3-2 defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan FC.

Mumbai City, meanwhile, have been exceptional in their title defence, and have been on a roll. The Mumbai-based club have picked up five wins in seven games, occupying top place in the ISL 2021-22 standings.

Unfortunately, their four-game winning streak ended in a 3-0 defeat to Kerala Blasters in their previous outing. They will now look to regroup and get back to winning ways to remain atop the standings.

Squads to choose from

NorthEast United FC

Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurjinder Kumar, Jestin George, Mashoor Shereef, Mohamed Irshad, Nabin Rabha, Tondonba Singh, Patrick Flottmann, Provat Lakra, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Federico Gallego, Gani Nigam, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Joe Zoherliana, Khassa Camara, Pragyan Medhi, Pragyan Gogoi, Sehnaj Singh, Deshorn Brown, Laldanmawai Ralte, Lalkawpuimawia, Manvir Singh, Mathias Coureur, Rochharzela, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, William Lalnunfela.

Mumbai City FC

Mohammad Nawaz, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Singh, Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Huidrom Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Bipin Singh, Bradden Imman, Lalengmawia, Asif Khan, Pranjal Bhumij, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Vikram Partap Singh, Igor Angulo, Gurkirat Singh, Cassio Gabriel, Ygor Catatau.

Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United

Mirshad Michu, Provat Lakra, Patrick Flottmann, Tondonba Singh, Hernan Santana, Khassa Camara, Laldanmawia Ralte, Imran Khan, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair VP, Matthias Coureur.

Mumbai City

Mohammad Nawaz, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh, Cassio Gabriel, Vikram Singh, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo.

Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC.

Date & Time: December 29, 2021; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa

MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Mohammad Nawaz, Patrick Flottmann, Rahul Bheke, Mandar Rao Dessai, Hernan Santana, Khassa Camara, Ahmed Jahouh, Igor Angulo, Suhair VP, Matthias Coureur, Ygor Catatau.

Captain: Suhair VP. Vice-captain: Ahmed Jahouh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Mohammad Nawaz, Mashoor Shereef, Provat Lakra, Tondonba Singh, Laldanmawia Ralte, Imran Khan, Cassio Gabriel, Vikram Singh, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Igor Angulo.

Captain: Igor Angulo. Vice-captain: Vikram Singh.

