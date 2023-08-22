NorthEast United part ways with Joe Zoherliana and two others midway through Durand Cup 2023

NorthEast United FC have parted ways with defender Joe Zoherliana midway through the Durand Cup 2023. The Highlanders have qualified for the quarterfinals of the tournament and will take on Friday (August 24) at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

The right full-back, who was not a part of the club's preseason program, has been handed his termination notice and is now a free agent. He is free to approach other clubs and sign for them before the transfer window closes on August 31.

Expand Tweet

Sources close to the player have told Sportskeeda that although Joe had asked for his release earlier in the summer when the transfer window had just opened, this request was turned down by the club. Joe was unhappy with the management and staff at NorthEast United.

It is also said that he wanted to try his luck elsewhere but the team management, led by head of academy Naushad Moosa and newly-appointed CEO Mandar Tamhane were not keen on acceding to his request.

Surprisingly, Joe was also sidelined during the Highlanders' pre-season training program held earlier this year.

The Islanders bid goodbye to Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha and Mohammed Irshad along with Joe Zoherliana

Joe Zoherliana, who made twelve appearances in the Indian Super League and three in the Hero Super Cup last season for NorthEast United, was left out of the side's pre-season preparations for no clear reason.

Sources close to the player have indicated that he had a rift with the team management; this might have been the reason behind his exclusion from the preseason training program. Joe was not a part of the NorthEast United squad for the ongoing Durand Cup as well.

The Islanders have also bid goodbye to Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha and Mohammed Irshad along with Joe Zoherliana. However, the timing of the release of the players leaves room for speculation.

If the club had wanted to let these players go by terminating their respective contracts, it would have been much more dignified for them to do so early on in the transfer window.

It appears as if NorthEast United have dealt the trio, especially Joe Zoherliana, a raw deal just nine days before the window closes. It could be extremely challenging for these players to move to new clubs but Indian football fans will hope this is not the case.