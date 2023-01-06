NorthEast United will host Bengaluru FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, January 6.

The Highlanders have lost all but one of their games this season. Their solitary win against ATK Mohun Bagan is already seeming distant, as Hyderabad FC thrashed them by six goals to one in their previous outing.

Vincenzo Annese has looked to stabilize the side, but nothing is working in their favor at the moment. They will, however, continue to fight and hope for a positive result against the Blues.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, are at risk of suffering their third consecutive loss. Last time out, East Bengal defeated them, with the Blues’ former star Cleiton Silva piling on the misery by scoring the winner in the dying seconds of the match to make it 2-1.

Simon Grayson’s side are currently placed ninth in the standings and are nine points behind the play-off spots. Hence, they will need to put together a winning run if they are to reach the playoffs of the Indian Super League.

For the Highlanders, Romain Philippoteaux will be a key figure. Annese will hope the Frenchman can provide the attacking threat they desperately need. Further, the signing of Hira Mondal will benefit the backline, with NorthEast United conceding the most goals in the league.

Meanwhile, the likes of Roy Krishna and Sunil Chhetri have struggled in front of goal for Bengaluru FC, but this game provides an opportunity to turn the tides around.

The Blues have been the dominant force against the Highlanders in the past. They have won seven games compared to NorthEast United’s two, with the tie ending in a draw four times. In their previous clash, Alan Costa’s 87th-minute strike was enough to secure three points for Simon Grayson’s men.

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

Date & Time: Friday, January 6, 2022, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Telecast details

Star Sports and Star Sports HD will broadcast the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC in India from 7.30 pm onwards on January 06, 2022.

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Live streaming details

The game between the Highlanders and the Blues will also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

