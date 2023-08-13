NorthEast United vs FC Goa: Player ratings for the Gaurs as they snatch one point from the jaws of defeat

FC Goa will consider themselves extremely lucky that Noah Sadoui, coming off the bench, converted the penalty he won by running into the NorthEast United box and getting fouled.

The Gaurs will be pleased with the one point that they managed to get in the end because they were trailing behind the Highlanders and a comeback seemed highly improbable.

Dheeraj Singh committed a foolish mistake to let the Highlanders take the lead while Sandesh Jhingan's own goal made Goa look even more silly. Although Rowlin Borges brought Goa back right at the stroke of half-time, it was Sadoui who sealed the one point for them.

NorthEast United will feel that they let Goa get away with this one, whereas the latter will be happy with their showing towards the end.

A lot of expertise was on offer from both sides in this game; for the moment, FC Goa stand at the top of their group table owing to their superior goal difference.

In this listicle, we bring to you the player's ratings for FC Goa in this game of theirs against NorthEast United FC.

Player ratings for FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh (4)

Dheeraj Singh was found wanting on a lot of occasions. He was singularly responsible for making the error that led to Goa conceding their first goal. He should have used his feet better to pass the ball to the incoming defenders.

Seriton Fernandes (5.5)

Seriton Fernandes, although good inside his half, could not quite give Goa the impetus they needed in the final third. NorthEast United's attackers kept him busy and did not allow him to breathe freely at all. He was given the captain's armband when Brandon Fernandes was taken off.

Odei Onaindia (6)

Odei Onaindia, who made the move to Fatorda from Hyderabad FC earlier in this transfer window, was good only in patches. He failed to read a few important crosses and marked the wrong men on several occasions.

Sandesh Jhingan (6)

Sandesh Jhingan, Onaindia's partner in central defence, appeared to be in better touch than his colleague. His positioning, however, was a little suspect today and he can work on getting better at it. One can only feel sorry for him for the own goal he scored. He could not quite get the ball off the middle of his right foot.

Aibanbha Dohling (5)

Aibanbha Dohling could not quite get his passes right and this hurt Goa a lot. He will feel that he could have done better with his crosses in the final third as well.

Raynier Fernandes (5.5)

Raynier Fernandes' abilities to distribute the ball from the centre of the park came in extremely handy for Goa in this match. He was also responsible for recycling the ball whenever the Gaurs lost possession.

Rowlin Borges (6)

Rowlin Borges, who moved from Mumbai City FC to Goa on loan this season, will feel that he could have done better to shield his defenders. However, he was instrumental in the breaking up of play. The stunning goal he scored at the stroke of half-time brought Goa back into the game.

Udanta Singh (7)

Udanta Singh got into quite a few tussles in the centre of the park. His runs down the wings were necessary for Goa to attack and he did not disappoint. Udanta found himself in the thick of the action on most occasions.

Victor Rodriguez (6)

Victor Rodriguez, who often shifted positions to play as the second striker alongside Carlos Martinez in the game, did well with passing the ball whenever he had it with him.

Brandon Fernandes (7)

Skipper Brandon Fernandes did well enough when the ball was at his feet, and without it, tried to get into positions where his approach couldn't be anticipated by the opposition defenders. A lot of the ball distribution for Goa went through him.

Carlos Martinez (5.5)

Carlos Martinez will feel that he could have done better when his back was to the goal. This rustiness needs to be shaken off as quickly as possible for Goa to proceed further into the competition.

Substitutes:

Noah Sadoui (8)

Noah Sadoui, who was responsible for winning and then converting the penalty that helped Goa equalise, will feel extremely proud of his efforts. He backed this performance up with the hat-trick he scored in the previous game against Shillong Lajong.

Ayush Chhetri (5)

Ayush Chettri seemed to be quite confident after coming off the bench but was often wasteful with possession. He will look to do better in the upcoming games.

Brison Fernandes (NA)

Brison Fernandes came on to replace club captain Brandon Fernandes in the latter stages of the second half, but had very little to do with the ball.

Leander D'Cunha (NA)

Leander D'Cunha, who came on to replace Seriton Fernandes, was responsible for a missile-like shot at goal in the dying stages of the game, but little else.