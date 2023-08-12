NorthEast United vs FC Goa: Player ratings for the Highlanders as they concede late penalty to settle for draw

NorthEast United, playing at home in front of their raucous supporters, will feel that they missed a trick by settling for just a solitary point on Saturday. Coming here on the back of a fabulous 4-0 win over their Northeastern neighbours, Shillong Lajong, the Highlanders managed to get ahead of the game twice. But they failed to protect their lead.

While Manvir Singh pressed high to give them the early advantage by foxing Goa's goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh (24'), Rowlin Borges responded with a stunner right on the stroke of halftime.

A cross from Manvir forced Sandesh Jhingan to put the ball in his own net in the second half (52'), but it was Noah Sadoui's penalty that brought parity back for the Gaurs (80').

NorthEast United will be extremely disappointed with this result, as they must have felt that this was a game they should have won comfortably.

On that note, let us take a look at the player ratings for the Highlanders in this game of theirs against FC Goa.

Player ratings for NorthEast United

Mirshad Koottappunna (6)

It might be felt that Mirshad Koottappunna could have done better in saving the first goal that NorthEast United conceded. His handling and distribution were under the scanner too.

Dinesh Singh (6)

Dinesh Singh tried his best to remain calm and composed under pressure, but it was not that easy. He was constantly heckled by the attackers of Goa and this put him off his game on more than one occasion.

Aseer Akhtar (5.5)

Aseer Akhtar too will feel that he could not quite pass the ball as well as he would have hoped to. Although he tried to keep the attackers of Goa at bay, he was often unsuccessful in pushing it further into his own attackers' line of play.

Gaurav Bora (7.5)

Gaurav Bora seemed to be everywhere for NorthEast United. His composure at the heart of the defence was noteworthy, as was his technical ability to position himself well. Bora was solid and rarely let anything pass through him.

Tondonba Singh (6)

Tondonba Singh added some much-needed versatility on the wings for the Highlanders, but he will feel that he can work better with his crossing in the attacking third.

Romain Philippoteaux (6.5)

Romain Philippoteaux, who was taken off the pitch in the second half, tracked back on a lot of occasions to help his defenders. His passing and distribution with the ball were good to see.

Pragyan Gogoi (6.5)

Pragyan Gogoi was often responsible for shielding his defenders, and they will owe him tremendously for his calm demeanour in the centre of the park. He would have wanted better results with his passing.

Parthib Gogoi (7.5)

Last match's hero for NorthEast United, Parthib Gogoi was fairly bright in this match as well. He seemed to be tireless with his work rate and was instrumental in having the ball come into the box. His nimble footwork impressed a lot.

Phalguni Singh (5.5)

A lot was expected from Phalguni Singh in this very important game, but it was sad to see him struggle whenever the ball went out of possession from NorthEast United.

Redeem Tiang (7)

Redeem Tiang was responsible for a lot of the Highlanders' attacks, and his pace was important for the high press that his manager has often asked him to implement.

Manvir Singh (8.5)

Manvir Singh was perhaps the best attacker on display across both teams in this game. He pressed high against Goa goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh and got the first goal. He was also responsible for putting the cross through to Sandeep Jhingan for the second. His work rate was very impressive.

Substitutes:

Nestor Albiach (6)

Nestor Albiach will feel that his footwork seemed a bit rusty. However, this does not mean that there are not bright days ahead for him. He thrived off his teammates today.

Gani Nigam (6.5)

Gani Nigam came off the bench and seemed to add a dash of pace to the NorthEast attack on the wings. However, he often found it hard going against the Goa fullbacks.

Mohammed Irshad (4)

Mohammed Irshad, who was responsible for giving away the penalty that led Noah Sadoui to equalise from the spot, did not have a very good game. There was no need for him to challenge Sadoui when there were other reinforcements ready.

Ibson Melo (NA)

Ibson Melo came on far too late in the game to change its course. NorthEast United will want to play him from the start in the future.

Jithin MS (NA)

Jithin MS, who came on late in the second half to help seal the deal for NorthEast United, had very little to do. His manager missed a trick by bringing him on so late.