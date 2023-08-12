NorthEast United vs FC Goa: When and where to watch 2023 Durand Cup clash?

NorthEast United FC take on FC Goa at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati in a clash in the Group D of the Durand Cup 2023 on Saturday, August 12.

While the home team will feel that they can take on an aggressive-looking FC Goa side, the Gaurs will want to keep their winning momentum going.

Both teams come into this game on the back of stunning victories over a hapless Shillong Lajong side. While FC Goa beat Shillong 6-0, NorthEast United put four goals past the same opponents to ensure their troubles from last season are behind them.

Speaking about the challenge that awaits his side, NorthEast United head coach Juan Pedro Benali said:

"FC Goa is a strong opponent and we’re fully aware of the challenges they present. They’ve got a good set of players and coaching staff. I believe it’ll be a very competitive and entertaining contest. We’ll need to be at our best."

Goa, with a new-look side and former Hyderabad FC manager Manolo Marquez at the helm, will relish the challenge posed by the Highlanders. NorthEast will head into the clash with a spring in their step and with their raucous supporters cheering them on.

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: 2023 Durand Cup Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa, Group D, Durand Cup.

Date & Time: Saturday, August 12, 2:30 PM.

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Telecast details

The Durand Cup match between NorthEast United FC and FC Goa will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 2:30 pm IST on Saturday.

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Live streaming details

The game between NorthEast United FC and FC Goa can also be streamed on SonyLiv from 2:30 pm IST on Saturday.