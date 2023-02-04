NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022-23 ISL clash 

The battle of the bottom two in ISL 2022-23 takes us to Guwahati as NorthEast United FC prepare to go head-to-head with Jamshedpur FC on Saturday, February 4.

Both clubs will be playing for pride as their playoff hopes have already diminished following underwhelming campaigns with less than a quarter of the season left.

Jamshedpur, the reigning ISL Shield winners, have procured just nine points from 16 games. Meanwhile, the Highlanders have bagged one draw and one victory from 16 games.

Five points separate the two sides, but it is all but confirmed that Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC will occupy the final two spots in the ISL 2022-23 table.

Aidy Boothroyd's men narrowly edged their opponents 1-0 in the reverse fixture on October 30, thanks to a solitary goal from former defender Peter Hartley. It won't be a surprise if the Red Miners repeat that result on Saturday.

NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-Head

Jamshedpur FC have been the dominant force against NorthEast United FC in the ISL, bagging five victories in their 11 meetings. The Highlanders have won just one, with the two teams sharing the spoils on five occasions.

Total games: 11.

NorthEast United wins: 1.

Draws: 5.

Jamshedpur FC: 5.

NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC: Top goalscorers this season

NorthEast United: Wilmar Gil (5); Rochharzela, Romain Philippoteaux, Aaron Evans (2); Parthib Gogoi (1).

Jamshedpur FC: Ritwik Das, Daniel Chukwu (3); Ishan Pandita, Boris Singh (2); Jay Thomas, Harry Sawyer (1).

NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC: Most cleansheets this season

NorthEast United: Mirshad Michu (one cleansheet in 10 games).

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh TP (one cleansheet in nine games).

NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC: More stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022-23 ISL clash

Most touches: Ricky Lallawmawma (820 touches in 16 games).

Most passes: Gaurav Bora (335 passes in 14 games).

Most saves: Mirshad Michu (56 saves in 10 games).

