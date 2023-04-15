Mumbai City FC are set to lock horns with NorthEast United in the Group D fixture of the Hero Super Cup 2023. The game is scheduled to be held at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri on Saturday, April 15.

Islanders head coach Des Buckingham named an all-Indian squad for the competition and his side started the campaign on a winning note. They pinned back Churchill Brothers for large parts of the game but struggled to carve their opponents open in the final third.

However, Vikram Pratap Singh’s quick feet and trickery won his side a penalty in stoppage time. Lallianzuala Chhangte converted the spot-kick to secure a narrow victory against the I-League outfit.

Mumbai City’s form took a dive towards the end of the season but they will hope to cement their semi-final spot in the Hero Super Cup.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United endured a disappointing 4-2 defeat against Chennaiyin FC. While the Highlanders had their moments, their defense struggled to deal with CFC’s attacks.

Following the game, head coach Floyd Pinto stressed that his side must improve in both penalty boxes to get a result against the ISL Shield holders. A defeat against the Islanders, however, could all but confirm their exit from the tournament.

NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC: Team News

Mumbai City's Apuia Ralte was substituted against Churchill Brothers due to an injury. Apart from the midfielder, there are no fresh concerns for the Islanders. They started without a striker in their last game but Ayush Chhikara could get the nod this time around.

Floyd Pinto, meanwhile, could line up his strongest team with the hopes of securing a victory against Mumbai City FC.

NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted lineup

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Sanjeev Stalin, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ayush Chhikara.

NorthEast United FC: Arindam, Alisher Kholmurodov, Hira Mondal, Gurjinder Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Joseba Beitia, Emil Benny, Mohammed Irshad, Rochharzela, Romain Philippoteaux, Wilmar Jordan.

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: Prediction

Mumbai City FC are certainly the favorites to win the tie. Although they struggled to get going against Churchill Brothers, Des Buckingham will hope that his side can dominate the proceedings and create chances regularly against a struggling NorthEast United defense.

Prediction: NorthEast United 1-3 Mumbai City FC

