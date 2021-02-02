Odisha FC 0 - 1 Jamshedpur FC: Player Ratings as Jamshedpur FC Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Win | ISL 2020-21

Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC went head to head in match 79 of the ISL , and eventually, Jamshedpur sneaked a narrow 1-0 victory.

Here's how the players fared in the match.

Odisha FC Player Ratings

Arshdeep Singh - 5.5/10

Arshdeep Singh has been in good form, but it was his lapse in concentration which meant that Mobashir's cross floated into the goal. That error went on to affect his performance for the rest of the game as well.

Jacob Tratt - 7/10

Tratt made a few important blocks in the match, and he did not deserve to end up on the losing side. One that stood out in the second half was a block off a stinging shot taken by Ramfangzuava.

Steven Taylor - 6/10

Odisha's defensive wall, Taylor did not communicate as much with his teammates as he usually does. Had he done that, Bora might have been in a better position to avoid the only goal of the game.

Gaurav Bora - 5.5/10

Bora should have been in a better position to intercept Mohammad Mobashir's ball, that eventually led to the goal. He seemed to be putting in better shifts earlier in the season when he played in midfield.

Rakesh Pradhan - 6/10

Pradhan showed a lot of promise, but somehow did not stamp his authority on the match. He took a free-kick which TP Rehenesh caught with utmost ease.

Jerry - 6/10

Jerry found it tough on the day coming up against the physical presence of Peter Hartley and Stephen Eze. It was not one of his best games, as he was mostly shackled throughout.

Vinit Rai - 6.5/10

Rai fulfilled his role well, and kept the ball moving with his quick distribution.

Paul Ramfangzuava - 6/10

Ramfangzuava had a golden chance to equalize for his side in the second half, which he should have done better with. Off the ball, he was feisty with his tackling.

Bradden Inman - 6.5/10

Inman was substituted in the second half on his debut for the team, and overall, he found it a bit hard to adjust to the see-saw nature of the match. Odisha would have expected more of an instant impact from him.

Manuel Onwu - 5.5/10

Onwu did not take up attacking and scoring positions often enough, and he failed to make a serious impact on the game.

Diego Mauricio - 7/10

Mauricio rarely has a bad game for his team, and he was unlucky to have not been given a penalty in the second half.

Jamshedpur FC Player Ratings

TP Rehenesh - 6/10

It was one of TP Rehenesh's better performances this season, and he did well to save a number of long range shots.

Laldinliana Renthlei - 6/10

Dinliana was energetic in his performance, and delivered a number of crosses. Encouraging, but he didn't have enough players on the end of his crosses.

Stephen Eze - 6.5/10

Defensively, Eze was sound. He had chances to extend the lead for his team in the second half, which, in hindsight, he should have probably taken.

Peter Hartley - 6.5/10

Peter Hartley was at the heart of everything that his team did defensively in the match. A leader on and off the pitch, he is vitally important to Jamshedpur FC.

Narender Gahlot - 6/10

Gahlot has finally started finding consistent game time this season, and at the full-back position, he fulfilled his defensive responsibility. He did not bomb forward much, but that seemed to be a tactical decision more than anything else.

Seiminlen Doungel - 6./5/10

Doungel adopted a shoot-on-sight approach in the match, but none of his shots evaded the eager clutches of Arshdeep Singh.

Mohammad Mobashir - 7/10

Mobashir had an excellent game, and it was his goal that gave Jamshedpur FC the lead in the match. His off the ball work was what caught the eye.

Alexandre Lima - 6.5/10

Lima created a lot of chances for the forwards on the day, and he laid off a beautiful ball to Farukh which the latter should have converted in the dying moments of the game.

Nicholas Fitzgerald - 5.5/10

Fitzgerald had a good chance to score in the first half which he should have put away.

Farukh Choudhary - 6/10

Choudhary just hasn't been able to find his feet for Jamshedpur FC so far, and even today, he had a chance to extend the lead for the team which he should have put on target at the very least. He again came close to scoring when he hit the post in the 90th minute.

Nerijus Valskis - 6.5/10

Valskis had a huge part to play in Mohammad Mobashir's goal to throw Arsdheep Singh off with his movement. His runs in the box were good, and he created space for other players.