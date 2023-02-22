Odisha FC 0-2 Jamshedpur FC: Player ratings for Juggernauts | ISL 2022-23

Odisha FC's playoff hopes were dealt a huge blow, as they lost 2-0 to Jamshedpur FC at the Kalinga Stadium on Wednesday (February 22).

The hosts dominated possession but struggled to create any openings early on. Nerves certainly played a part when they progressed with the ball, as they failed to penetrate Jamshedpur's defence.

The Red Miners, meanwhile, looked to target their opponents on the break and came close to scoring on a couple of occasions. However, the half ended with both sides failing to trouble the scores.

The second half started in cagey fashion, but the Juggernauts crumbled under pressure around the hour mark, with Harrison Sawyer opening the scoring for Jamshedpur, Just two minutes after the first goal, Ritwik Das calmly finished a brilliant counter-attacking move, which stunned the hosts.

After scoring twice, the visitors invited pressure and defended deep. However, Aidy Boothroyd's side were resolute at the back to see out the win.

Odisha FC will now hope for Bengaluru FC to beat FC Goa to secure a playoff berth. On that note, let's look at the ratings of Odisha FC players:

Odisha FC player ratings

Amrinder Singh -7/10

He made a couple of good saves in the first half and was also composed with his feet. The Odisha FC custodian wasn’t at fault for the first goal but could have done better for the second.

Shubham Sarangi - 5.5/10

He restricted the in-form Ritwik Das in the first half, but the winger certainly had the upper hand in the second. He also looked to venture forward after JFC scored twice but did not create anything noteworthy.

Narender Gahlot - 5/10

His physicality was on display, and he did well to mark Daniel Chima Chukwu out of the game. However, Gahlot made a costly error, which led to Red Miners’ first goal.

Carlos Delgado - 6/10

Delgado was solid at the back and dealt with Harrison Sawyer for large swathes of the game. He made no glaring errors but was not his dominant self.

Sahil Panwar - 5.5/10

He defended well but struggled to make an impact while moving forward and was substituted in the second half.

Saul Crespo - 7/10

He dictated play from midfield, often switching play, which brought the wingers into the game. He also made a few crucial tackles and was arguably Odisha's best player.

Thoiba Moirangthem - 6/10

He was an energetic presence in midfield but looked vulnerable when the Red Miners hit Odisha on the break.

Nandhakumar Sekar - 6/10

He had some excellent touches and was the hosts' brightest player in the first half. However, he fizzled out once he moved to the left side towards the end of the first half and did not create any opportunities.

Isak Vanlalruatfela - 6/10

He struggled to beat his man in one-versus-versus duels but delivered some dangerous crosses into the box. The youngster was replaced by Jerry after a decent first half.

Pedro Martin - 5.5/10

He drifted wide early in the game but did not have an influence in the final third. Josep Gombau replaced him at the break.

Diego Mauricio - 5.5/10

Mauricio was lively and constantly dropped deep and linked up with Martin, but JFC dealt with his threat well in the first half. He had two excellent chances to pull his team back but failed to convert them. It was a poor day in the office in front of goal for the 2022-23 ISL top scorer.

Ratings of Odisha FC Substitutes

Victor Rodriguez - 5/10

He had some neat touches but was wasteful in possession. Certainly not what Gombau wanted when he replaced Pedro Martin with Rodriguez.

Denechandra Meitei - 6./10

Meitei performed well when he came on and did not make any glaring mistakes.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga - 6/10

He made some runs in behind, but Jamshedpur doubled up on him and nullified his threat.

Isaac Vanmalsawma - 6/10

He arrived in the 65th minute and was quiet as he struggled to find space in a crowded midfield.

Aniket Jadhav - 6.5/10

Jadhav created a wonderful opportunity for Mauricio and added dynamism to Odisha FC's attack.

