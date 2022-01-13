Odisha FC 0-2 Kerala Blasters FC - 4 things we learned

Odisha FC were no match against Kerala Blasters FC on Wednesday in the ISL as the latter registered a dominating 2-0 victory. With this win, Kerala Blasters FC are top of the ISL table with 20 points in 11 matches.

Odisha FC were without the services of goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh who tested positive for COVID-19. Kerala Blasters FC were without their foreign centre-back Marko Leskovic. But that did not stop the Men In Yellow from picking up all three points.

Nishu Kumar and Harmanjot Khabra scored for Kerala to take home all three points.

On that note, let us take a look at the top four things we learned from this match.

Attractive brand of football from Kerala Blasters

Coach Ivan Vukomanovic has been showered with praise for his transformation of Kerala Blasters FC. He has changed them from a team that failed to make it to the playoffs into a team that is challenging for the title. While doing so, the coach has also instilled a brand of football which has impressed the viewers.

The quality of football on display from the Blasters this season showed a marked improvement from previous seasons. The quality was at its highest against Odisha FC, especially in the first half of the match. The attacking trio of Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vasquez and Jorge Pereyra Diaz provided attacking flair as the players displayed quick one-touch passing.

Supporters went on to term it the best football the club has played in eight years. This is evident from the fact that the club has already earned more points in 11 matches than they did in any of the previous three seasons.

Harmanjot Khabra's first ever ISL goal

The second goal of the match came through right-back Harmanjot Khabra through a header. With this goal, Khabra scored his first ever goal in the Indian Super League in his 8th season.

With almost 110 matches to his name in the ISL, a goal was long due for the 33-year old. Adrian Luna whipped in the ball from a corner-kick as Khabra made a run towards the near-post. His head connected well with the ball as it flew past the arms of Arshdeep Singh. Along with him, Nishu Kumar also scored his first goal since the 2019-20 season. The youngster battled injuries to finally get himself back on the scoresheet.

Kerala Blasters back on the top of the ISL table

Kerala Blasters FC went top of the table on Sunday after they edged past Hyderabad FC. It was the first time since 2014 that the fans saw their club as league leaders and the feat was celebrated dearly by them. However, Jamshedpur FC defeated SC East Bengal on Tuesday to dethrone them.

However, with a win against Odisha FC, the team from South India reclaimed the top spot deservedly. Another win in their next fixture against Mumbai City FC will further consolidate their position at the top.

Wasteful Odisha FC pay the price

Odisha FC were coming into the match brimming with confidence after their superb display against Mumbai City FC when they won 4-2. Kiko Ramirez's side were expected to put on a fight against Kerala Blasters FC. However, inconsistent performances ensured that the Juggernauts returned with no points.

Javi Hernandez and Hector Rodas had opportunities to open the scoring for Odisha FC in the first half, but they failed to capitalize on them. Rodas had a chance to score one when Javi sent in a free-kick which the centre-back failed to connect with.

Brazilian striker Jonathas was brought in in the second half but he could not change the scoreline. It was not his night, as Jonathas failed to seize any of the chances presented to him.

In the end, Odisha FC got the result they deserved and would serve as a wake-up call for the entire contingent.

Edited by Aditya Singh