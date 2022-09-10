Odisha FC 1-2 Bengaluru FC (a.e.t): Player Ratings as Roy Krishna scores with final kick of the game to send Blues into last four | 2022 Durand Cup

Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC played out a scrappy yet entertaining affair in the 2022 Durand Cup quarterfinals on Saturday (September 10). The Blues ultimately scored in the 122nd minute of the contest to win 2-1.

Earlier, both teams struggled to create clear-cut opportunities in regulation time. The most notable event of the period saw Shubham Sarangi sent off for a second bookable offense in the 85th minute as the teams entered an additional 30 minutes.

With a man advantage, Bengaluru took the game to Odisha and eventually scored in the 97th minute. Leon Augustine forced a good save from Lalthuammawia Ralte but Sivasakthi Narayanan was on cue to volley home the rebound.

Just as the Blues looked to take the sting out of the match, the Juggernauts hit back. Diego Mauricio scored with a 115th-minute header from Sahil Panwar's free-kick to put his side within touching distance of taking the game to penalties.

However, an error in judgment from Ralte saw Bengaluru launch one final attack. It came to Roy Krishna on the edge of the box and the striker struck a thunderbolt into the top corner with the last kick of the match to seal the win for his side.

Here are the player ratings from an incredible 2022 Durand Cup contest:

Odisha FC

Lalthuammawia Ralte - 5/10

Ralte was good with his feet and hands in the first 105 minutes. However, he had a few lapses of concentration in the final quarter of an hour. The biggest mistake he made was to kick the ball out for a throw-in in his own half instead of booting it past the halfway line.

Bengaluru took the chance and Krishna put the nail in Odisha's coffin.

Sahil Panwar - 7/10

Panwar was excellent defensively and was a threat with his set-pieces, one of which led to Mauricio's extra-time goal.

Carlos Delgado - 7/10

Delgado did well to keep Krishna and Sunil Chhetri quiet for much of the contest and gave it his all to keep Odisha in the contest after they went a man down.

Narender Gehlot - 6/10

Gehlot was solid for much of the match but a few errors seeped into his performance in the latter stages of regulation time.

Shubham Sarangi - 4/10

Sarangi lost his head to leave the Juggernauts in a poor position with more than five minutes of regulation time to go. He was cautioned after fouling Leon Augustine earlier in the half and then went on to impede Bruno Ramires' progress with a cynical foul to receive his marching orders.

While he did a decent job defensively, his dismissal gave Bengaluru a massive advantage.

Saul Crespo - 7/10

Crespo created one excellent chance that Mauricio put wide and was part of almost every good move Odisha put together. He also worked diligently in deep positions and shielded the defense well.

Osama Malik - 6.5/10

Malik helped Odisha step up to Bengaluru in midfield and he also dropped deep to aid his defense after Sarangi was sent off.

Raynier Fernandes - 7/10

Fernandes, alongside Crespo, was the starting point for most of his team's attacks. The midfielder put in a typical box-to-box display and continued to drive Odisha forward even after they were down to 10 men. He also created one incredible chance for Pedro Martin in extra-time with a teasing free-kick from the right.

Nandhakumar Sekar - 6/10

Sekar wasted a couple of decent opportunities and was contained well by Parag Shrivas otherwise.

Diego Mauricio - 7/10

Mauricio was well-dealt with by the Bengaluru backline for much of the contest. However, Pedro Martin's arrival allowed him to drop deeper and he benefitted from it. Despite looking leggy and worn out, Mauricio also scored with a fantastic header to bring his team level in extra-time.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga - 6/10

Mawihmingthanga struggled to leave his mark on the match after the opening 20 minutes as Bengaluru kept him quiet.

Substitutes

Pedro Martin - 6.5/10

Martin added energy to Odisha's frontline and his arrival helped Mauricio play much better. He missed one big chance to score, putting the ball wide from an acute angle.

Thoiba Singh Moirangthem - 6.5/10

Moirangthem's long throws caused problems for Bengaluru and he added some much-needed bite to his side's midfield.

Michael Soosairaj - 6/10

Soosairaj showed glimpses of his abilities but was often let down by his decision-making.

Isak Ralte - 6.5/10

Ralte helped Odisha press high up the pitch in extra-time despite being a man down. He forced errors from Bengaluru in yet another bright display.

Paul Ramfangzauva - 6.5/10

Ramfangzauva won the free-kick that led to Mauricio's goal and also helped out defensively.

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 6/10

Sandhu was well-beaten by Mauricio's header but did come up with some crucial high claims and punches in both halves as well as extra-time.

Aleksandar Jovanovic - 5.5/10

Jovanovic completely lost Mauricio for Odisha's goal and looked a little nervy against the Juggernauts' overloads down the flank. He also missed a golden chance to put his side ahead in regulation, putting a free header harmlessly wide.

Sandesh Jhingan - 7/10

Jhingan was his typical solid self and looked even more at ease once Bengaluru got the man advantage.

Parag Shrivas - 7.5/10

Shrivas did extremely well to cover the space left by the attack-minded Prabir Das. His passing was tidy and he also did his defensive work with little fuss in a commanding display.

Naorem Roshan Singh - 6/10

Roshan Singh's impact was limited by Sarangi on the flank, but he did show flashes of his old self in the second half.

Rohit Kumar - 6/10

Kumar misplaced a few switches in the first half before marginally improving after the break.

Bruno Ramires - 7/10

Ramires was key to Bengaluru winning the midfield battle. He recycled possession well, made multiple important tackles and helped keep Odisha's creativity from the center of the park to the occasional spurt.

Prabir Das - 5.5/10

Das left plenty of space for Odisha's wingers to exploit by going forward and was largely poor with his crosses into the final third in a disappointing outing.

Javi Hernandez - 6.5/10

Hernandez created a couple of glorious opportunities against his former team, particularly from set-pieces with one of those leading to Jovanovic's chance. He often jinked away from Odisha's challenges but needed to hold the ball a little less.

The midfielder was also booked for simulation.

Sunil Chhetri - 6/10

Chhetri looked a pale shadow of his usual self in a game where Bengaluru needed so much more from their talismanic striker.

Roy Krishna - 7/10

Krishna seemed to be enduring a frustrating game as Odisha closed out all channels of service to him. However, he popped up with a last-second winner in injury-time, curling a brilliant shot into the top right corner to book Bengaluru's spot in the semifinals.

Substitutes

Leon Augustine - 7/10

Augustine made an incredible impact off the bench with his directness and acceleration. His silky nutmeg led to Sarangi's first caution while his shot that was parried away resulted in Bengaluru's opening goal.

Danish Farooq - 6/10

Farooq moved the ball around but didn't really venture forward enough even as his team enjoyed an advantage.

Faisal Ali - 8/10

Ali was the game-changer for Bengaluru in this contest. His interchange with Augustine minutes after coming on led to the Blues' first goal. He then assisted Krishna's winner with a tidy pass from the left.

Udanta Singh - 6.5/10

Udanta Singh's pace occasionally helped stretch out Odisha's already withering defense and he also helped out defensively.

Sivasakthi Narayanan - 7.5/10

Narayanan scored his fourth goal of the 2022 Durand Cup with a clinical finish, volleying into the roof of the net from Ralte's save. He seems to be the typical 'fox in the box' and is blessed with incredible goal-scoring instincts.

Jayesh Rane - 5.5/10

Rane added another body for Bengaluru in defense but his passes on the counter were very easily intercepted by Odisha.

