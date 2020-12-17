Odisha FC 1-2 Bengaluru FC: Player Ratings as the Blues seal gritty win | ISL 2020-21

Bengaluru FC edged Odisha FC 2-1 in match 31 of the ISL , in a match where the Blues had to score the winning goal after a brilliant Steven Taylor equalizer. Bengaluru captain Sunil Chhetri had opened the scoring earlier, after rising to a brilliant cross by Harmanjot Khabra and heading it in.

Here is how the players fared in today's match.

Odisha FC Player Ratings

Arshdeep Singh - 6.5/10

Arsdheep Singh single-handedly kept Odisha FC in the game till the time Bengaluru FC eventually got the winning goal through a defensive lapse. Had it not been for the two goals conceded, he would have been rated even higher, and he continues to impress with every performance.

Shubham Sarangi - 5.5/10

Sarangi had been in a good run of form before this match, but the encounter proved to be a reality check for the youngster in terms of the progress he still has to make. Out-jumped by Indian captain Sunil Chhetri for Bengaluru FC's first goal, he will learn as time passes.

Steven Taylor - 7/10

The true leader of the Odisha FC defence, Steven Taylor equalized to give his team a sliver of hope. He was vocal in defense throughout, and probably deserved more from the match.

Jacob Tratt - 6.5/10

Along with Taylor, Tratt was positioned at the right places at the right time too. He has a tendency to switch off from time to time, which he will need to work on.

Hendry Antonay - 6/10

Antonay has reached a consistent level of performances for Odisha FC, but must now bring more precision with the ball into his game. That was not evident on the day..

Gaurav Bora - 6/10

To make up for his lack of pace, Gaurav Bora must learn to read the game one step ahead of his opponents. If he doesn't do that, he will spend games chasing runners in midfield, which was the case today.

Vinit Rai - 6.5/10

Probably the best Indian player on the day for Odisha FC, Vinit Rai was tireless in his display. It's important for Odisha FC to keep him fit for the rest of the campaign.

Cole Alexander - 7/10

Alexander has bite in the tackle and zing in his passing, and he was a menacing presence for the Bengaluru FC midfielders today. Another pillar of the team.

Jerry Mawihmngthanga - 6/10

Jerry provided the assist for Steven Taylor's equalizer, but did not do much for the rest of the game to have any further impact.

Manuel Onwu - 6/10

Onwu was unlucky to have a goal disallowed for offside when the score was still 0-0. The match might have been different if the correct call was made on that occasion.

Diego Mauricio - 6/10

Mauricio provided the assist for Onwu's goal that was not given. But overall, he had a lacklustre night by his own standards.

Substitutes

Marcelinho - 4.5/10

There is something different with Marcelinho this season. He does not look like the player of old, and after he was brought on, he rarely occupied advanced positions from where he could impact the game.

Bengaluru FC Player Ratings

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 6/10

Nothing out of the ordinary by the India number 1, apart from his usual composed performance. He could not have done anything about Taylor's equalizer, and apart from that, had a solid game.

Pratik Choudhary - 6.5/10

Choudhary comes across as an unassuming defender at first glance, but observe him closely and the value he brings to the team is evident. He was confident in one on one situations, and made life difficult for Diego Mauricio.

Juanan - 6.5/10

Juanan cleared his lines well when required, and was vocal while leading the rest of his defence.

Harmanjot Khabra - 7/10

Khabra played like the veteran he is, and provided the cross for Sunil Chhetri's opener with his wrong foot. One of the best performances he has had during the current ISL season.

Suresh Wangjam - 7/10

Wangjam has a base level of performance that he simply does not compromise on from game to game. He was excellent in both defence and attack on the day.

Erik Paartalu - 6/10

Paartalu seemed slightly sluggish and off the pace today. The full Bengaluru full backs often had to fill in as cover in their positions during transitional play.

Dimas Delgado - 6/10

Like Paartalu, Dimas too seemed a little slow on the pitch, which may be a product of the hectic schedule that teams are subjected to at the minute.

Cleiton Silva - 7.5/10

The Brazilian creates goals, as well as scores them for Bengaluru FC. His winning goal came as a result of him being at the right place, at the right time - an ivaluable trait.

Ashique Kuruniyan - 7/10

Ashique's long legged drives forward with the ball on the left flank cannot be missed. Excellent in the left-sided wing-back role once again today.

Kristian Opseth - 5.5/10

Opseth has the likes of Deshorn Brown challenging for a starting spot, and he did not do enough today to prove that he deserves to keep his place.

Sunil Chhetri - 7.5/10

Even when Sunil Chhetri is seemingly out of form, he scores more than most players. He showed excellent technique to rise above Shubham Sarangi and power his header into the goal, and overall, led the attack brilliantly.